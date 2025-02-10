Free Fire MAX New Moco Store Cobra Fist Event-Unlock Thrill Seeker Female Bundle

Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab is now over, but the platform keeps launching new events and content updates on a regular basis to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. The most recent event in Free Fire MAX is the Moco Store Cobra Fist Event. The event brings with an excellent opportunity to grab some exclusive in-game rewards like the Thrill Seeker Bundle- Female and Bonebust Rocker Bundle Male.

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event Cobra Fist- Launch

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Cobra Fist Event was launched on the 9th February 2025 and will stay on the server for the next 16 days.

How to Get the Rewards in the Free Fire MAX Moco Store Cobra Fist Event?

Free Fire MAX keeps two collections of rewards for the players in the Moco Store event. The first is the Grand collection and the other is the Bonus collection. The players can choose two items of their choice from the two collections each, and after making their selection, they would need to acquire the items by spinning with the help of their Free Fire MAX diamonds. Moco Store event is a pure luck-based event and the players can try their luck to get the chosen items in the event. The items once chosen and acquired will not be repeated and the players will have to spend more diamonds with every subsequent spin in the event

How to Access the Moco Store Cobra Fist Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the ‘Luck Royale’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Cobra Fist Event.

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Cobra Fist Event - Grand Prize Pool

Fist- Cobra

Bonebust Rocker Bundle (Male)

Thrill Seeker Bundle (Female)

SCAR- Total Eclipse Gun Skin

Fist- Flaming

M60- Crimson Red Gun Skin

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Cobra Fist Event-Bonus Prize Pool

Backpack- Shark

Skull Hunter Green

Loot Box- The Clown’s Laugh

Subzero Fryer

Skyboard- Vampire Malevolence

Hip-Hop Sunglasses

How Will Your Prize Pool Look Like After You Have Made Your Selection?

If you select Thrill Seeker Bundle as your Grand Prize and Skyboard-Vampire Malevolence as your Bonus prize, then your prize pool will look like this:

How to Make Spins in the Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event?

Select one Grand Prize item and 1 Bonus Prize item.

Click on ‘Confirm’.

There will be a total of six items displayed on the screen (including the prizes chosen by you), and you will be allowed to spin maximum 6 times to get the rewards you have chosen.

Your first spin will cost you 9 diamonds and the number of diamonds required will increase for every subsequent spin. You will be required to spend 19 Diamonds for the second spin, 49 Diamonds for the third spin, 79 Diamonds for the fourth spin, 179 Diamonds for the fifth spin and 499 Diamonds for the sixth spin.

You might get your desired prize in the first spin or in the sixth spin.

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Cobra Fist Event is available for the nest 16 days on the sever. The players can choose the items they want, and make spins in order to grab all the items from their unique prize pool.

