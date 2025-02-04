Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 29 and Evo Vault Event-Get XMB Gun Skin

Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 29 is the latest update for the season, and like other CS Ranked seasons this will also bring some exclusive rewards for the winners in the game. CS Ranked Season 29 was launched on the 1st of February 2025 and will continue till the 1st of April 2025. Every CS Ranked Season in Free Fire MAX brings with it a unique opportunity of getting engaged in a competition that helps you to get the respect of your fellow players. The rank-up rewards earned by the players can be used in the game to show their expertise on the game.
Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 29- Release Date
Free Fire Max CS Ranked Season 29 was launched on 1st February 2025, 2:30 pm (IST), and will be available till the 1st of April 2025, for the Indian server. Ranks are reset with the launch of every new CS Season and also new rewards are made available to the players on completing certain missions which help them to climb the ladder in the season. CS Ranked Season 29 also comes with its own set of new missions, rewards and new challenges for the players.
Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 29- Rank Reset
Once the Rank Resets take place for the new CS ranked Season 29, the players will begin the new season at low tiers, depending on their existing rank. Here are the Rank Resets for CS ranked Season 29:
- Heroic: Gold II
- Diamond (I-IV): Gold I
- Platinum (I-IV): Silver II
- Gold (I-IV): Silver I
- Silver (I-III): Bronze II
- Bronze (I-III): Bronze I
Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 29- Rewards
CS ranked Season 29 comes with the ‘Delivery’ theme, and the rewards will be based on the theme of the season. Here are the rewards for participating in the Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 29:
- CS Ranked S29 Heroic Male Bundle: A pack of delivery-costume set.
- MPS- Champion Boxer
- Pumpkin Night (Bottom)
- Gole Royale Voucher x 2
- Applause- Emote
- Mr. Waggor- Pet
- Pan S29 Exclusive Skin: A unique melee weapon with Delivery-inspired details.
- UMP S29 Exclusive Skin: Stylish Delivery-themed gun skin.
- Loot Box S29: A custom-themed loot box that resembles the Delivery look.
The players can also grab other seasonal rewards that include banners and avatars.
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event February 2025
Along with the new CS Ranked Season, a new Evo Vault Event for February 2025 has been launched for the Indian server. The event brings excellent opportunity to win some exclusive Evo Guns. Evo Vault Event was launched on the 1st of February 2025 and will be available for the entire month on the server. The new Evo Vault Event in Free Fire MAX brings exclusive guns like the XMB- Destiny Guardian, and the Groza- Bang! Popblaster to the platform.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event August 2024?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Go to ‘Diamond Events’ icon on your home screen.
- Click on Evo Vault and spin to get the rewards you want.
How to Make Spins in the Evo Vault Event 2024?
To earn rewards in the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event, you need to make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds. To make 1 spin you need 20 diamonds and to make 11 spins you need 200 diamonds. You will get a guaranteed prize of one Evo Gun in 50 spins or more. Also, if you win owned guns, you will get Evo Tokens as prize. The rewards associated with the new Evo Vault event for the month of February 2025 are exclusive and you can win Evo guns like XMB- Destiny Guardian, and the Groza- Bang! Popblaster.
Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event February 2025
- Groza- Bang! Popblaster
- XMB- Destiny Guardian
- MP40- Chromasonic
- UMP- Booyah Day 2021
- Bonfire
- Bang! Popblaster (Groza) Token Crate
- Luck Royale Voucher
- Chromasonic (MP40) Token Crate
- Pocket Market
- Armor Crate
- Booyah Day 2021 (UMP) Token Crate
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Destiny Guardian (XMB) Token Crate
- Secret Clue
Weapon Attributes
XMB- Destiny Guardian
- Damage++
- Rate of Fire +
- Reload Speed-
MP40- Chromasonic
- Rate of Fire ++
- Armor Penetration +
- Movement Speed –
UMP- Booyah Day (2021)
- Damage ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Reload Speed –
Groza- Bang! Popblaster
- Rate of Fire ++
- Damage +
- Movement Speed –
Free Fire MAX CS Ranked New Season 29 and Evo Vault Event for February 2025 come with exclusive rewards for the players. You can participate in the events and grab the rewards that will level up your game.
Also Read:
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Naruto Shippuden Collab Launch
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Ninja Training for Free Unique Hairstyle
Rockstar Games Former Employee Believes that GTA 6 Could Run 60fps on PC
GTA 6 Leaks-Release Date of GTA 6 Leaked from a South American Retailer