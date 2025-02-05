Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Day Event 2025- Expected Rewards and Details

Free Fire MAX celebrates every event in style, and its Valentine’s Day event 2025, will showcase the same. Like every other event on the platform, Valentine’s Day Event will also provide the players with an opportunity to earn some love-themed rewards and in-game goodies like emotes and skins. The event will be launched in February and will stay on the server for a limited time.

Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Day Event- Expected Details

Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Day Event would most likely be launched as Valentine Emote Royale Event and Valentine Royale Event which would be a Gold Royale event. The events are expected to run between 7th of February to 14th of February 2025. It will be a luck royale event, so you will be required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event. The Grand Prize for the Free Fire MAX Valentine Emote Royale Event would be different love emotes and for the Valentine Royale event you would get an opportunity to grab exclusive bundles like the Graceful Beast Bundle.

Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Day Event- Expected Rewards

Love me, love me not emote

I Heart You Emote

Flowers of Love or Rose Emote

Rosy Desire Bundle (Female)

Thorny Desire Bundle (Male)

Backpack- Rosette Desire

Parachute- Love in the Air

Grenade Thorny Desire

Couch for Two Emote

Free Fire MAX Valentine Royale Event- Expected Rewards

Graceful Beast Bundle (Male)

Fairy Princess Bundle (Female)

Loot Box- What Love

Pink Heart

Blue Heart

Magic Cube

Free Fire MAX events stay on the server for a limited time. Players can take part in these exciting Luck Royale events and earn all the exclusive rewards. Just like other Free Fire MAX events, Valentine’s Day event will also feature some themed in-game items and rewards, and to grab these rewards you will have to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds.

