Free Fire MAX Gloo Nova Event Free Rewards and New BR Ranked Season

Free Fire MAX new update Ob46 will be launched on September 4, 2024 for the Indian server. Free Fire MAX OB46 update brings with it some exciting changes and new events like the Gloo Nova event, where the players can explore the power of Gloo in BR and CS matches in the game. Special Gloo wall buffs, CS adjustments, character adjustments and weapon updates are some of the important changes made in the new Free Fire MAX update. Also, the new update in Free Fire MAX marks the launch of New BR Ranked Season, and this BR season brings with it some new set of missions and activities that will provide the players with opportunities to push their rank up and grab some exciting rewards like the MP40- Engineer Gun Skin.

Free Fire MAX Gloo Nova Event Release Date

Free Fire MAX GlooN Nova Event will be launched on 4th of September, 2024, and the event will allow the players to explore the power of Gloo in BR and CS matches. The main features of the Gloo Nova Event will be Gloo Airdrop, Gloo Arsenal, and Gloo Factory. The Gloo Wall is going to hit Bermuda factory, and it will shake the battlefield. Only the bravest of the players will survive the chaos created by the Gloo Nova Event, so the players would need to gear up and fight.

How to Access the Gloo Nova Event in Free Fire MAX?

The event will become available after the players will download and log in to the new Free Fire MAX Update, OB46 on their device. Gloo Nova event will be available for the entire month of September and will have its own set of Free Rewards for the players.

Free Fire MAX Gloo Nova Event Story

An experimental accident by Dr. Wagner fills the whole world with Gloo. The factory location in Bermuda has also been exchanged with Gloo. The players can either break it or use it for their benefit in the game. Arsenals don’t need keys now, as they are blocked by Gloo. Even the Airdrops in the game have been exchanged with Gloo, and for the loot now players need to break the Gloo Walls. The new Gloo Nova Event brings with it exciting Gloo Buffs like the Gloo Gadgets. These gadgets can be unlocked as you move ahead in the game.

Free Fire MAX Gloo Nova Event Calendar

· New Patch Login- 30th August 2024 to 5th September 2024

· Welcome to the New Version- 4th September 2024 to 9th September 2024

· BR Gloo Party- 5th September 2024 to 8th September 2024

· Nova Special Interface- 4th September 2024 to 22nd September 2024

· Gloo Login- 7th September to 8th September 2024

· Gloo Power- 9th September 2024 to 22nd September 2024

· Gloo ED Challenge- 13th September 2024 to 18th September 2024

· Friend Call Back- 7th September 2024 to 11th September 2024

· Lila Glooworld- 4th September 2024 to 18th September 2024

Here is an official video by Free Fire MAX on YouTube which shows Lila’s Gloo Wall Domination

Free Fire MAX Gloo Nova Event New Patch Login Free Rewards

· Katana Skin

· Themed Collections like the Outfit Bundle

· Magic Cube Fragment

· Free Fire MAX Gloo Nova Event Nova Special Interface Free Rewards

· New Female Bundle

· Free Lila Character

· Zip Skin

· Face Paint

· Parang Skin

· Parachute Skin

· Gold Royale Voucher

Free Fire MAX New BR Ranked Season Release Date

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked New Season, 41 was launched on the 1st of September, 2024 and will be available till the 8th of September, 2024. The players need to select all the maps in BR in the available time frame to get bonus rank points in the new BR Season.

How to Get Rewards in Free Fire MAX New BR Ranked Season 41?

Play 3 BR Ranked Games- Get 2 Gold Royale Vouchers

Get 2 Gold Royale Vouchers Play 6 BR Ranked Games- Get 2 Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

Get 2 Engineer Weapon Loot Crate Play 9 BR Ranked Games- Get 3 Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

Weapon Attributes for the Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

MP40- Engineer

Attributes

Accuracy+

Magazine+

Reload Speed-

AN94- Engineer

Attributes

Accuracy+

Magazine+

Reload Speed-

XMB- Engineer

Attributes

Accuracy+

Magazine+

Reload Speed-

Free Fire MAX Gloo Nova Event and BR Ranked season are being launched with some exciting free rewards for the players. The events are available on the server for a limited time frame, so the players need to log in to the game on a regular basis to get all the rewards.

