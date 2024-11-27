Free Fire MAX OB47 Update Launches on 4th December 2024-New Weapons

Free Fire MAX OB47 Update features have been released, and the new update would release on the 4th of December 2024. Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, which comes with regular updates and new innovative events. Regular content update is a popular feature of the game, and the players look forward to these updates, as the make the gameplay more interesting for the players. Free Fire MAX OB47 Update launches on the December 2024, and this update like the previous updates will bring some new and exciting weapons, characters, and gameplay features to the platform.
Free Fire MAX OB47 Update- New Theme
You can now Glide into the Winterlands in the new Free Fire MAX Update. The new features include:
- Frosty Track
- Festive Clocktower
Free Fire MAX OB 47 Update- New Characters
- A new character Koda will be introduced in the new update.
- Skill Reworks and Balance Adjustments will be done for some characters.
- Awakening System Rework will be done in the new OB47 Update.
Free Fire MAX OB47- Weapon Updates
- A new weapon M590 would be introduced. It is a shotgun with area explosion.
- Balance Adjustments will be done for P90, M4A1, M14, TROGON and M814.
- Sniper Crosshair would be launched in the new Free Fire MAX Update. Crosshair appears at the screen’s center when holding a sniper.
Free Fire MAX OB47- BR and CS Updates
- BR Vending Machine Rework.
- CS Mushroom Purchase Optimization.
- Ride the Frosty Track.
- Cyber Mushroom Optimization.
These features give a quick glimpse of the upcoming OB47 Update. More details will be revealed when the new update finally launches for the server.
