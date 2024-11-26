Get the Isagi and Nagi Avatar in Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event

Free Fire MAX is one gaming platform that is known for launching innovative theme-based events. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event and the event is based on BLUE LOCK, which is a Japanese manga series written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. The event comes with awesome rewards like the Blue Lock Bundle and Blue Lock Banner, but the main attraction of the event is the Isagi Avatar and Nagi Avatar. Blue Lock is the story of young football players from Japan, who are on a mission to take Japan to stardom in the FIFA World Cup. The main players of the team are Seishiro Nagi and Yoichi Isagi, and they have been added as playable characters in Free Fire MAX. Blue Lock is a training regimen designed by their coach Jinpachi Ego, and the main objective of Blue Lock is to create the world’s greatest egotist striker. So, let’s dive into the details of the Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event and explore how to get the Isagi and Nagi Avatar in order to unleash your inner striker.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Events section in the left- hand bar menu.

There, click on ‘Blue Lock’ on the top.

Here, you can access all the activities and the various rewards associated with them.

Here are the details of all the activities and missions that will help you achieve the desired awards:

Booyah to Win Frenzy Fire

Achieve Booyah in BR/CS/ LW.

Booyah 2 Times- Get 500 Free Fire MAX Gold

Booyah 4 Times- Get Blue Lock Banner

Booyah 8 Times- Get Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate

Booyah 16 Times – Get Parachute Blue Lock

Booyah 32 Times- Get Vector – Blue Lock

Isagi’s CS Challenge- Get the Isagi Avatar

Eliminate enemies in CS Ranked

Eliminate 10 Enemies- Get Random Loadout Loot Crate x 2

Eliminate 20 Enemies- Get Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate

Eliminate 30 Enemies- Get the Isagi Avatar

Nagi’s BR Challenge

Achieve Top 3 in BR Ranked

Achieve Top 3 One Time- Get Random Loadout Loot Crate

Achieve Top 3 Two Times- Get Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

Achieve Top 3 Three Times- Get Nagi Avatar

Striker’s Ride

Play BR, CS, LW for 200 minutes

Play for 100 minutes- Get 1000 Free Fire MAX Gold

Play for 200 minutes- Get Motorbike- Blue Lock

Free Fire MAX Blue Lock Wheel- Faded Wheel Event

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Blue Lock Wheel Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale Section in the left-hand bar menu.

Click on Free Fire MAX Blue Lock Wheel Event

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Blue Lock Wheel Event Rewards

Blue Lock Bundle

Loot Box- Blue Lock

Isagi Token x 1

Isagi Token x 2

Isagi Token x 3

Isagi Token x 5

Isagi Token x 10

Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event will be available on the platform till the first week of December. The players can level up their game to win the Isagi and Nagi Avtar in the event.

