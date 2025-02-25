Free Fire MAX P90 X Desert Eagle Ring Event-Get Desert Eagle Golden Chakri Gun Skin

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game which comes with regular content and gameplay updates along with some very innovative theme-based events. The new update for the game OB48 would be launched on the 26th of February 2025, and the update will bring some major changes to the CS/BR gameplay. One of the recently launched events in Free Fire MAX is the P90 X Desert Eagle Ring Event, and the event brings with it some exclusive gun skins like the Desert Eagle- Golden Chakri and the P90- Tune Blaster Orange.

Free Fire MAX P90 X Desert Eagle Ring Event- Launch Date

The event was launched on the 24th of February 2025 for the server and will stay on the server for the next 14 days. It is a pure luck-based event and the players need to spend their Free Fire Max diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX P90 X Desert Eagle Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here go to the P90 X Desert Eagle Ring Event.

Now, you make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX P90 X Desert Eagle Ring Rewards

P90- Tune Blaster Orange Gun Skin

Desert Eagle- Golden Chakri Gun Skin

P90- Tune Blaster Red Gun Skin

Desert Eagle- Fishy Delight Gun Skin

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX P90 x Desert Eagle Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The Universal Ring Tokens earned by you can be redeemed against exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the exchange rewards that you can get against your Universal ring Tokens:

Rewards Universal Ring Tokens Required P90- Tune blaster Orange Gun Skin 225 Desert Eagle- Golden Chakri Gun Skin 175 P90- Tune Blaster Red 225 P90- Rebel Academy 200 P90- Tune Blaster Blue 175 P90- Tune Blaster Green 175 Desert Eagle- Fishy Delight 200 Desert Eagle- Merciless Necromancer 70 Desert Eagle- Moonlight Ballad 60 Name Change Card 40 Room Card (1 Match) 40 Cube Fragment 5 Water Element Weapon Loot Crate 4 Royal Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate 4 Golden Roar (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate 4 Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate 4 Armor Crate 1 Supply Crate 1 Leg Pockets 1 Bounty Token 1 Pocket Market 1 Bonfire 1 Airdrop Aid 1 Secret Clue 1

Weapon Attributes

P90- Tune Blaster Orange

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Magazine –

Desert Eagle- Golden Chakri

Accuracy ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

P90- Tune Blaster Red

Armor Penetration ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

Desert Eagle- Fishy Delight

Rate of Fire ++

Magazine +

Movement Speed –

Free Fire MAX P90 X Desert Eagle Ring Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can take part in the event and get the gun skins they want from the event.

