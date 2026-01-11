Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen and OB52 Update-Unlock Jujutsu and a New Character in BR/CS Gameplay

Free Fire MAX launches interesting collabs with popular anime and shows on its platform in order to keep the gameplay immersive for the players. Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden collab was launched in 2025, and was a huge success. Now, to capitalize on the earlier success, Free Fire MAX is launching a new collab with Jujutsu Kaisen, and the launch of the collab Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen is officially announced for the month of January 2026. This new collab will bring some interesting characters like Yuji Itadori, Gojo Satoru, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki from the popular anime into the game. Just like other collabs this collab will also bring some fresh events and new them-based bundles and rewards for the players through various events on the platform.
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab- Experience the Power of Jujutsu
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab lets you experience the brand-new jujutsu abilities in the game. These jujutsu abilities will be easily accessible in the game though a special panel, where you can unlock and explore each of these abilities. If you unlock all the abilities, you will also get a special ‘Buff’ as a bonus.
Experience the Cursed Energy in Battle Royale- Unleash the Wrath of Weapons on Battlefield
In Battle Royale (BR) the cursed energy will be scattered across the map. You can collect it to unlock special abilities and Kugisaki’s hammer. Some of the awesome jujutsu that you will find in the game includes Hollow Purple, Overgent Fist, and Ember Insects.
Itadori’s Divergent Fist
You can use Itadori’s Divergent Fist to dash forward and punch enemies, dealing damage twice, and even breaking glue walls.
Kugisaki’s Hammer
You can wield Kugisaki’s Hammer as a main weapon and dominate the filed with its single shot and unlimited ammo mechanic. You can also boost its power further by investing more cursed energy.
Gojo’s Hollow Purple
You can unleash Gojo’s Hollow Purple to send an unstoppable mass forward that deals damage and knocks enemies back. Also, you can activate his domain expansion, “Unlimited Void” to pull an enemy into the void for a one-on-one duel.
Jogo’s Ember Insects
You can summon Jogo’s Ember Insects to chase down the nearest enemy and explode on contact, leaving behind a pool of flames.
Sukuna’s Domain Expansion
You can unlock Sukuna’s domain expansion, “Malevolent Shrine”, to wreak havoc.
Weapon Upgrades
- Weapons and revival points are also getting a jujutsu upgrade in the new collab in Free Fire MAX.
- Some weapons have been transformed into cursed tools with special buffs, and teammates revived at the jujutsu enhanced revival points will have the option to dive back into the fight faster.
Clash Squad (CS)- Jujutsu Makeover
Clash Squad also gets its share of Jujutsu makeover with theme-spawned points, Cyber Airdrops, and CS Store. Jujutsu, Kugisaki’s Hammer, and Jujutsu Enhanced Weapons will all be available in store or through Cyber Airdrops. You can also try Jujutsu and Kugisaki’s hammer in the training grounds.
New Character Morse
Morse is like and untraceable byte, who catches enemies off-guard with his special tech. His active skill “Stealth Bytes”, lets you move faster and slip off enemies’ radar. In BR whether you are flanking for a better sightline or secretly securing revival points or purchasing revival cards, or looting air drops, Morse gives you way more flexibility to make big plays.
In CS he is perfect for early flanks and sneaky infiltrations that disrupt enemies and open up the game for your team.
Skill Balance Adjustments have been done for Xayne, Better Control for Nero, and character updates for Wukong, and Tatsuya.
Weapon Balance Adjustments
Weapons of different rarities have distinct pick-up visual effects and are displayed consistently in the pick-up slot as well as the weapon slot.
Special Weapon adjustments have been done for MAC10, KAR98K, and FAMAS.
BR Gets a Capture Point
BR gets a capture point that will drop on to the map in the middle of the game. It gives you powerful buffs, high-level armor, and more.
CS Gets Two Capture Points
In the first phase if any player inside the Capture Area receives a buff, then he can claim it. In the second phase you will have to fight to secure the loot, and the team that successfully claims the buff gets it that round.
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen is launching this January with the OB52 Update. The players will get to enjoy new gameplay, new characters and new weapons in the collab once it launches on the platform.
