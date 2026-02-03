Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Free Rewards and Evo Vault Event-Get the Satoru Gojo Gloo Wall Free

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab was launched with the OB52 update and the update brought a new city Neon, and some gameplay changes to CS/BR battlefield. The collab is still live on the platform and will continue to run till the 13th of February 2026. Free Fire MAX has launched various paid events as well as some free events as a part of the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab and right now we have the popular Evo Vault event in the Luck Royale section of the game. Also, there are many free rewards events running on the platform, which can provide the players with free rewards like the special grade monster truck, Kento Nanami’s glasses, and Satoru Gojo Gloo Wall.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Release Date

The Evo Vault event was launched on February 3, 2026, and will stay on the server for the next 30 days. The event brings some exclusive gun skins like the M60 Dreambreaker and AN94- Evil Howler to the platform for the players.

How to Access the Free Fre MAX Evo Vault Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Evo Vault event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off).

You will get a guaranteed Evo gun in less than 50 spins.

You will get Evo Tokens, if you win owned guns.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Rewards

PARAFAL- Lone Cyclone

M60- Dreambreaker

AN94- Evil Howler

M1014- Green Flame Draco

Tactical Market

Lore Cyclone (PARAFAL) Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Evil Howler (AN94) Token Crate

Team Booster

Super Leg Pockets

Green Flame Draco (M1014) Token Crate

Gold Royale Voucher

Universal Evo Tokens Crate

Enhance Hammer

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Exchange Rewards

Evo Tokens owned by you can be used as an exchange against other rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the evo tokens required in exchange for these rewards.

PARAFAL- Lore Cyclone x 5 Evo Tokens

AN94- Evil Howler x 5 Evo Tokens

M60- Dreambreaker x 5 Evo Tokens

M1014- Green Flame Draco x 5 Evo Tokens

Evo Weapon Universal Token x 20 Evo Tokens

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

PARAFAL- Lore Cyclone

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Movement Speed –

M60- Dreambreaker

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

AN94- Evil Howler

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Accuracy –

M1014- Green Flame Draco

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen- Free Rewards Events

Right now, the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kasen collab is live on the server, and various events are running under this collab. Most of these events bring you free rewards after you complete certain missions on your dashboard.

How to Access the Free Rewards Events in Free Fire MAX?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Events section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Jujutsu Kaisen collab.

Now, you can access the events under the collab.

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen- Free Rewards and Events

Last Domain Clash (February 6 to 13, 2026)

Free Reward- Get bonus tokens to catchup in jujutsu awakening and unlock the Yuji Itadori bundle for free.

CS Overtime (February 1 to February 10, 2026)

Free Reward- CS Ranked Season 35 has been launched across all servers. Try out the new Jujutsu Kaisen gameplay in CS and earn Kento Nanami’s glasses for free.

Special Grade Truck (January 27 to February 5, 2026)

Free Reward- Get the Jujutsu Kaisen Monster Truck for free by completing certain missions.

The Honored One (January 23 to February 13, 2026)

Free Reward- Complete missions and get the Satoru Gojo Gloo Wall for free.

The King of Curses (Mission Period- January 14 to February 13, Spin Period- January 24 to February 13, 2026)

Free Reward- Complete the special task to get 10 Free Sakuna Vouchers

Jujutsu Sorcerer Battle Card (January 14 to February 13, 2026)

Free Reward- Complete special tasks to unlock the Jujutsu Kaisen battle card for free.

