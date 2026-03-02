Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 2, 2026, and New Evo Vault Event-Free Diamonds and MP40 Gun Skin

Garena provides its users with Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes in the Free Fire MAX game. These Redeem codes are a unique alphanumeric combination and can be used by the gamers to win and grab exciting freebies like costumes, weapons, diamonds and various other in-game items in game. Garena publishes these redeem codes every midnight and the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for March 2, 2026, in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.
Alos, a new Evo Vault event has been launched for the server. Evo Vault events are popular as they help the players in winning some exclusive guns kins for levelling up their game. The new Evo Vault Event for March 2026 brings gun skins like MP40- Chromasonic and M4A1- Infernal Draco to the platform.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 2, 2026
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- FE2R8T6Y4U1I
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
- K9QP6K2MNL8V
- V3QJ1M9KRP7V
- D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
- B3G7A22TWDR7
- WD4XJ7WQZ42A
- FFMCB7XLVNC
- FFWV2YNQFV9S
- ZZATXR24QFS8
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FJAAT3ZREM45
- XZJZE25WFEJJ
- FFCMCP5J9SS3
- RD3TZKWME65
- ZRWJ4N8VX56
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- FF7MUY4MEGSC
- U8547JGJH5MG
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- FF9MU31CXKRG
- FFN9Y8KY4Z89
- HZ2RM8W9YPT7
Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
- You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here
- Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.
- Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
- After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.
- After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Release Date
Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new Evo Vault event for March and the event will stay on the server for the next 30 days. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win some exclusive gun skins in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu on your home screen.
- Here, click on the Evo Vault Event.
- Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX Diamonds. You will need 20 diamonds to make 1 spin and 90 diamonds to make 5 spins in the event (10% off).
- Evo Gun is guaranteed in less than or equal to 50 spins.
- You will get Evo Tokens, if you win owned guns.
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Rewards
- AN94- Evil Howler
- MP40- Chromasonic
- PARAFAL- Lore Cyclone
- M4A1- Infernal Draco
- Tactical Market
- Chromasonic (MP40) Token Crate
- Luck Royale Voucher
- Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate
- Team Booster
- Super Leg Pockets
- Lore Cyclone (PARAFAL) Token Crate
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Evil Howler (AN94) Token Crate
- Enhance Hammer
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Exchange Rewards
The Evo Tokens earned by you can be used as an exchange against some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the number of Evo Tokens required in exchange for the rewards in the event:
- MP40- Chromasonic x 5 Evo Tokens
- M4A1- Infernal Draco x 5 Evo Tokens
- AN94- Evil Howler x 5 Evo Tokens
- PARAFAL- Lore Cyclone x 5 Evo Tokens
- 20 Evo Weapon Universal Tokens x 1 Evo Token
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event will stay on the server for the next 30 days. Players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive rewards in the event.
Also Read:
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 23, 2026, and Faded Wheel Event-Get Free Diamonds and Panther Strikes Arrival Animation
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 18, 2026, and Romance Top-Up Event-Free G36 Gun and Free Diamonds
GTA 6 Delay Could be the Reason Behind Sluggish PlayStation Upgrades in 2025
Marvel’s Wolverine Might Never Get a PC Release, Says Insider-Sony’s Strategic Shift