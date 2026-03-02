Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 2, 2026, and New Evo Vault Event-Free Diamonds and MP40 Gun Skin

Garena provides its users with Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes in the Free Fire MAX game. These Redeem codes are a unique alphanumeric combination and can be used by the gamers to win and grab exciting freebies like costumes, weapons, diamonds and various other in-game items in game. Garena publishes these redeem codes every midnight and the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for March 2, 2026, in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Alos, a new Evo Vault event has been launched for the server. Evo Vault events are popular as they help the players in winning some exclusive guns kins for levelling up their game. The new Evo Vault Event for March 2026 brings gun skins like MP40- Chromasonic and M4A1- Infernal Draco to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 2, 2026

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FZ5X1C7V9B2N

FT4E9Y5U1I3O

FP9O1I5U3Y2T

FM6N1B8V3C4X

FF6YH3BFD7VT

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FU1I5O3P7A9S

F7F9A3B2K6G8

FE2R8T6Y4U1I

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

K9QP6K2MNL8V

V3QJ1M9KRP7V

D8MJ4Q6LVK2R

B3G7A22TWDR7

WD4XJ7WQZ42A

FFMCB7XLVNC

FFWV2YNQFV9S

ZZATXR24QFS8

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FA3S7D5F1G9H

FK3J9H5G1F7D

FJAAT3ZREM45

XZJZE25WFEJJ

FFCMCP5J9SS3

RD3TZKWME65

ZRWJ4N8VX56

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FF7MUY4MEGSC

U8547JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FF9MU31CXKRG

FFN9Y8KY4Z89

HZ2RM8W9YPT7

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new Evo Vault event for March and the event will stay on the server for the next 30 days. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win some exclusive gun skins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu on your home screen.

Here, click on the Evo Vault Event.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX Diamonds. You will need 20 diamonds to make 1 spin and 90 diamonds to make 5 spins in the event (10% off).

Evo Gun is guaranteed in less than or equal to 50 spins.

You will get Evo Tokens, if you win owned guns.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Rewards

AN94- Evil Howler

MP40- Chromasonic

PARAFAL- Lore Cyclone

M4A1- Infernal Draco

Tactical Market

Chromasonic (MP40) Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate

Team Booster

Super Leg Pockets

Lore Cyclone (PARAFAL) Token Crate

Gold Royale Voucher

Evil Howler (AN94) Token Crate

Enhance Hammer

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Exchange Rewards

The Evo Tokens earned by you can be used as an exchange against some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the number of Evo Tokens required in exchange for the rewards in the event:

MP40- Chromasonic x 5 Evo Tokens

M4A1- Infernal Draco x 5 Evo Tokens

AN94- Evil Howler x 5 Evo Tokens

PARAFAL- Lore Cyclone x 5 Evo Tokens

20 Evo Weapon Universal Tokens x 1 Evo Token

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event will stay on the server for the next 30 days. Players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive rewards in the event.

