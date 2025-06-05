Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today and Summer Event-Get Free P90 Riverdust Splasher

Free Fire MAX recently celebrated its 8th Anniversary on May 21, 2025, and along with the ongoing celebrations, OB49 Update was launched for the server. The new OB49 update brought a new map Solara to the game along with some new gameplay updates for the players. Right now, Free Fire MAX is celebrating the Summer Check in Event and the event brings with it the opportunity to grab a free P90 gun skin and Free Fire MAX Gold. Apart from the new events, Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for the players on a daily basis. These redeem codes can be redeemed against various free gun skins, costumes, Free Fire MAX diamonds and more in the game. These redeem codes are a unique combination of alphabets and numbers, and can be used only for a limited time.

Here are the Redeem Codes for June 5, 2025:

FMNBVC012ZXASDF3

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

How to Redeem Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX Summer Check In Event

Free Fire MAX has recently launched the Summer Check In Event. The event will run on the server from June 4, 2025 to July 6, 2025. The event brings free gun skin as a reward for completing daily missions.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Summer Check In Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Here, go to the Events section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, under the events section on the top bar, go to Summer Check In Event.

Free Fire MAX Summer Check In Event- Rules

You need to visit the event daily to unlock more login rewards. The calendar will represent cumulative logins during the event period.

Log in progress will be counted for that day once the event page has been visited and reloaded.

Complete 3 daily missions to receive the P90- Riverdust Splasher for 7 days each time. Accumulating 100 days will translate into a permanent gun skin.

Daily mission rewards must be claimed before they reset at 4 AM daily.

Free Fire MAX Summer Check In Event- Free Rewards

P90- Riverdust Splasher

Free Fire MAX Gold x 500

Gold Royale Vouchers

Random Loadout Loot Crate

Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Universal Ring Voucher

Skyboard- Sunshine Coconut

Double EXP Card (3D)

Loot Box- Football Stadium

Free Fire MAX game events always come with some exclusive rewards. You just need to log in daily to the Summer event in order to win some exclusive rewards in the event.

