GTA 6 Map Could Feature Three Islands Including Cuba and the Bahamas- Rumors

GTA 6 mapping project has undergone some massive changes since the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots, and the map is showing a clearer picture now. Earlier in May 2025, the news about GTA 6 being delayed to May 26, 2026, really left the fans devastated, but Rockstar Games made the situation lively again with the surprise release of GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots. The fans are now busy analyzing the trailer 2 and screenshots in detail, and this analysis has now revealed that GTA 6 map will feature 3 islands, and this will include Cuba and the Bahamas.

GTA 6 Map Leaks- What was Discovered by Fans in trailer 2 and screenshots?

Last year also there were some leaks on the web which revealed that‘GTA 6 map could feature up to three islands and the islands would be inspired by Cuba, Bahamas, and a potential third unknown island. These islands are extra places on the map apart from the full-fledged map of the state of Leonida.’ These leaks now seem to be coming true, as the eagle-eyed fans have spotted a Cuban map in GTA 6 screenshots. This has reference to the number 3 screenshot for Raul Bautista, where he is leaning against the control panel of the boat he is in. To his left there is a paper glass with the Cuban map printed on it. This has been posted by the user GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’, and here is the post:

Cuban flag spotted in GTA 6 🇨🇺



The game is rumored to feature three islands, including Cuba and the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/m5Mm6f5Q9U — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) May 29, 2025

Cuba as a location was first leaked by a reliable leaker, Tyler McVicker, who had also correctly revealed the story for GTA 6. He had also revealed “It’s not three playable characters; it’s two playable characters. It takes place with a time jump. It takes place in the Miami, Florida, area and then also part of Cuba. It’s about the drug trade. It’s about bank robbing. It’ll be out in 2024.”

Also, another leak on games sub reddit had revealed “Besides Miami and its surrounding areas, there will be three islands in the game, one of them being heavily inspired by Bahamas.”

GTA 6 Mapping Project- Major Changes

GTA 6 Mapping Project has made some major contributions towards developing the GTA 6 map based on leaks and whatever official information the members had in their hand. GTA 6 Mapping Project has been there for a long time now, and this mapping project is a community of over 100 mappers, who have been giving shape to the GTA 6 map based on whatever information they get through trailers, screenshots, and the biggest GTA 6 leaks of September 2022.

Earlier, after GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots release, the mapping project revealed some key changes in the fan-made GTA 6 map. Some major revelations included discovery of ‘Key Lento’ area, which is also the biggest Key area on the map, location of Jason’s Safe house, Watson Bay area, and location for Hamlet and Grassrivers.

The new mapping project updates reveal that Vice City International Airport would be huge, and this refers to the fact the in GTA 6 the airport is going to be massive. There will be greater number of Airports in GTA 6 as compared to GTA 5, as there would be Vice City International Airport, Port Gellhorn Airport, and also a speculated Naval Air base on the map. Vice City has not changed much in the new map update, and Vice City beach is well mapped with the details uncovered by past leaks and GTA 6 trailer 1.

Another major change revealed by the new GTA 6 mapping update has reference to the location ‘Ambrosia’ on the map. Earlier location for Ambrosia was totally based on guess work, but now with more official information in hand, the mapping project has revealed that Ambrosia could be either just below or just to the left of Lake Leonida on the map. This refers to the fact that Vice City, Ambrosia, Port Gellhorn would be very close to each other on the GTA 6 map, and this solves the dead space problem we had with GTA 5 map. Georgia as a location has not been revealed, but Mount Kalaga National Park which is expected to be towards the northern border of Leonida, reveals Georgia as a location with mountains and dense forests.

GTA 6 map is now taking a definite shape, and as and when more information would be revealed, the map will get a much clearer perspective. GTA 6 is taking you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, with its two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, and every location on its massive map reveals the magnificence of the game.

