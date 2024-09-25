Top Battle Royale Games in India Ranked-Download the Games for Free

Battle Royale Games have gained a huge popularity in contemporary times because of their simple but exciting gameplay. Games like Free Fire MAX and Fortnite have been the two top ranking battle royale games in India. These games are known for their regular and timely content update, innovative events and last but not the least, their attractive theme based in-game items.

Origin of Battle Royale Games

Apart from Fortnite and Free Fire MAX there are other popular battle royale games which have gained enough popularity in recent times. Battle Royale is not a new concept, as it all started way back in the 1990’s with the book ‘Battle Royale’ written by a Japanese author Koushun Takami. The novel featured the story of a group of students who were dropped into an island. The students were fitted with collars and were made to fight with each other in a span of 3 days, with the threat of annihilation. The last one standing would survive and was taken back to the mainland. The book became an instant hit and inspired a movie adaptation in the following year, and later the concept laid the foundation for the popular book series Hunger Games. Hunger Games also inspired a hit movie adaptation, and this is where the concept caught the attention of the game developers. Minecraft was the first game to adapt the concept by tweaking its gameplay, where the players were put into an environment against each other and made to fight and survive.

Let’s take a deep dive into all the battle games that have been ranked according to their popularity among the gamers in the Indian market (Source: Gamesight).

Fortnite

Fortnite, a completely free-to-play battle royale game tops the leaderboard with 11,028,860 viewer hours and 1,131,029 hours streamed. The game is developed and published by Epic Games and is a multiplayer involving a massive 100-player face-off that combines shooting, looting, crafting and chaos. The game is popular because of its innovative in-game events, stunning visuals, and creative collaboration with other brands. Fortnite can be played either Solo, or as a Duo, a trio or as a Team. To play the game as team, you really need to play strategically in order to earn your victory royale in the game. The game is mostly played on PC and consoles as it is available for free on the Epic Store. You can play Fortnite on your PC, Mobile, Xbox, PS4 and PS5, and the game also supports cross platform play.

Download Fortnite for free from the Epic Games Store.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends takes the second place with a total of 7,621,709 viewer hours and 417,645 hours streamed. The game known for its ‘Legends’ characters is available on Epic Store and is a free-to-play game. Apex Legends is a Hero Shooter game where legendary characters with special abilities form a squad to battle for fame and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Like Fortnite, the game has an ever-evolving universe where the story continues to evolve, maps change and new legends keep joining the battle. Powerful and innovative combat techniques combined with a strategic squad play make Apex Legends a powerful battle royale game.

Download Apex Legends for Free from the Epic Store.

Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX, one of the well-known battle royale game, takes the third place with 6,540,158 viewer hours and 37,412 hours streamed. The game involves 50 players who are left alone on an isolated island to fight and survive. The game can be either played alone or in a squad of four. The players can form a squad of four with 3 or more friends or players. The rule to win the game always remains the same- To be the last person or the last team standing alive on the isolated island. Free Fire MAX is published by Garena and the game has a different server for different regions. The main reasons behind the immense popularity of the game are its compatibility with low-end mobile devices, and free availability on the Google Play Store. The game comes with regular updates, innovative theme-based events and exciting in-game free rewards that make the gameplay extremely interesting for the players. Free Fire MAX can now be played easily on your PC also with the Google Play Games Beta app, if your system meets the specific requirements.

Download the Latest OB46 Update for Free Fire MAX for free.

There are various other battle royale games that can be played for free and the genre has huge popularity among gamers because of the exciting gameplay mechanism of these games. You can download all the popular battle royale games for free and play them on the platform of your choice.

