Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today-Get Free Gold in Daily Gold Drop

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, which is well-known for creative events and freebies. Free Fire MAX OB46 Update is set to launch on the 4th of September 2024 and till then from now onwards the players can grab Free Fire Max daily Gold Drop and earn Free Fire MAX Gold for free. A new event Free Fire MAX Shoes Royale has also been launched for the Indian server and players can take part in the event to grab a fancy pair of shoes.

Free Fire MAX Daily Gold Drop- Details

The players need to log in daily from 28th August to 3rd September and grab 100 Free Fire MAX Gold daily as log in rewards. Daily Gold Drop offer in Free Fire MAX will continue till the new update OB46 is launched for Free Fire MAX on 4th September, 2024.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29th August, 2024

The players can participate in various events by spinning with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds which is the in-game currency for Free Fire MAX. These Free Fire MAX diamonds can either be earned for free through Free Fire MAX Redeem codes or they can be purchased form the Top Up Center. The redeem codes can also get you other in-game items like gun skins or costumes as free rewards. These redeem codes are published by Garena every midnight and the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 29th August 2024, in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29th August, 2024

FF78-9ABC-DEFG

FFHI-JKLM-NOPQ

FFRS-TUVW-XYZA

FFB1-234C-DEFG

FFH5-6IJK-LMNO

FF12-3GHJ-45KL

FF67-8MNO-9PQR

FFST-UVWX-YZAB

FFCD-EFGH-IJKL

FFMN-OPQR-STUV

FFWX-YZ12-3456

FFPQ-RSTU-VWX7

FF89-YZAB-CDEF

FFGH-IJKL-456M

FFNO-PQR2-3STU

FFVW-XYZA-BCDE

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

· Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here

· Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

· Just Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

· After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

· After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX Shoes Royale Event

Free Fire MAX Shoes Royale event is an exciting activity for the players who love to grab and collect some fancy pair of shoes. The event was launched on 28th August, 2024 for the Indian server and will be available for the next 15 days. Free Fire MAX is a luck-based event and the players need to spend their Free fire MAX diamonds to grab rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Shoes Royale Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the ‘Luck Royale’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

· There go to the Free Fire MAX “Shoes Royale Event’

· Now, you can spin and earn the rewards you want.

· There is no repeated Grand Prize

How to Spin in the Free Fire MAX Shoes Royale Event?

The players will need 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 1 spin and 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 11 spins in the Free Fire MAX Shoes Royale Event.

Free Fire Max Shoes Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

· Cuboot Moon

· Cuboot Solar

· Cuboot Thunder

· Cuboot Stars

· Heist Mastermind (Shoes)

Other Prize

Fiery Flames

Egg Collector (Bottom)

Wasteland Wanderer (Top)

Wasteland Wanderer (Bottom)

Free Fire Max redeem codes and events keep the gameplay interesting for the players. The players can log in daily to earn Free Fire MAX Gold and also earn the rewards by spinning in the event.

