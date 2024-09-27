Upcoming Game Releases for 2025-GTA 6, Mafia 4, and More

The year 2025 promises a whole lot of entertainment for the gamers with some most highly anticipated releases like the Grand Theft Auto 6, Mafia 4 and more. The predecessor to most of these upcoming games are already a big hit and that is one major reason why the players are looking forward to the release of these games in the year 2025. These games belong to different genres and the gameplay of all of these games is expected to be highly immersive and entertaining.

GTA 6 or Grand Theft Auto 6

One of the most highly anticipated upcoming game in the action-adventure genre is GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto 6 carries with it the grand legacy of Rockstar Games’ most popular games’ series, Grand Theft Auto. Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA 5 the predecessor of GTA 6, was released almost 11 years back, and now the fans are eagerly looking forward to another release form the gaming franchise. GTA 6 is set to release in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox X/S Consoles. First official trailer for the game was released in December 2023, and it revealed that the game will take the players back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. The game will feature two playable protagonists: Jason and Lucia, and the gameplay as usual would involve crime, drugs, and reckless driving angle. GTA 6 is rumored to have an expansive map that covers the entire state of Leonida along with 3 other islands, and is also expected to feature various sports activities including basketball, golf and fishing.

Mafia 4

Mafia is a series of action-adventure games which were originally created and developed by 2K Czech. Since the third installment of the game, the series is being developed by Hangar Games and published by 2K Games. First game in the Mafia series was released in the year 2002 and the year 2025 will witness the release of Mafia 4 or Mafia: The Old Country. Mafia series comes from the same parent company as Grand Theft Auto series, ‘Take 2 Interactive’, which is known for producing record hits like GTA 5. Just like GTA 6, the game Mafia: The Old Country would also focus on an action-adventure oriented gameplay set in an open world environment. The games from the series are set in fictional American cities with a backdrop of some kind of Historical setting from a certain era. Mafia 4 according to Nick Baynes, president of Take-Two Development Studio, is a thrilling story set in 1900s Sicily during the origins of the mafia. He has also said the Old Country is actually going back to what fans love about the Mafia franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling. The story then takes the path of crime and action which is the core of the gameplay of the Mafia series. Screenshots or some major official information for Mafia: The Old Country are set to release in December 2024, and this would reveal some more details about Mafia 4. The game would be launched for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

Black Ops 2 Sequel

Call of Duty set to release in 2025 is a direct sequel to the game Black Ops 2, which was released in the year 2012. According to some leaks on ‘X’, Call of Duty (2025), would be set in the year 2030 and the story would continue from where Black Ops 2 left. The game could be called Black Ops 6, and the game is slated to have an overhaul to its movement system, the return of a classic ‘pick 10’ create-a-class, the gunfight gameplay, and another year of round-based zombies.

Ghost of Yōtei (A sequel to Ghost of Tsushima)

Ghost of Yōtei, the latest game from Sucker Punch is set to release in the year 2025. The game introduces a new hero, Atsu, and the game maintains the core pillars established in the prequel Ghost of Tsushima. The game Ghost of Yōtei will let the players explore the open world of a new area in Japan and also offers them a new playable protagonist, a hero who wears a Ghost Mask. The story for the game is set in in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day, and the events take place in 1603 which is 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It’s a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and the story will portray an original setting in the game. The game will be a PS5 Exclusive and might be launched later for PC or other gaming platforms.

Little Nightmares 3

Little Nightmares 3 is an upcoming puzzle-platform, horror adventure game developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game will be launched for PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, and Windows. Little Nightmares 3 features two new child protagonists, Low and Alone, and the story of the game follows the two protagonists as they navigate through ‘The Nowhere’ and escape from a forthcoming threat. The gameplay involves exploring the world while encountering certain situations or solving puzzles in order to move ahead in the game.

The upcoming release planned for the year 2025 will offer the fans a mix of action-adventure, horror and puzzle-solving genre of games. The games will be based on compelling storylines and will allow the players to explore a totally new, immersive world which is still unknown to them till now.

