Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today-Win New Character Koda for Free

Free Fire MAX has recently launched OB47 update, and the new update comes with the new character Koda and some new BR and CS gameplay techniques. Free Fire MAX has also launched several events under Free Fire MAX x Pushpa 2 Collaboration, and most of these events are luck royale events which need the in-game currency, Free Fire MAX diamonds for making spins in the event. Also, these Free Fire MAX redeem codes are published on a daily basis, and they can be redeemed against free weapons, free in-game costumes and free diamonds in the game. Free Fire MAX publishers have released a new set of redeem codes for 9th December 2024 and the window to redeem these codes is active only for a limited time. Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are 12- character alphanumeric combinations, and they become inactive after 12- 18 hours. You can also win the new OB47 character Koda, for a limited time from 4- 15 December 2024 in the game on completing certain assigned missions.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 9, 2024

FFMAX0123ABCD – Claim a weapon skin. FFGEMS2024 – Unlock diamonds. WINTERFEST2024 – Get an exclusive winter-themed outfit. CHARMEXMAS – Redeem a pet skin. BOOSTERFFMAX – Receive a free XP card. MAXGG2024 – Get a special character bundle. FFDIAMONDS2024 – Unlock free diamonds. XMAS2024FF – Redeem a Christmas-themed item. FFSUMMER2024 – Get a summer-themed weapon skin. FREEFIREMAX2024 – Unlock a mystery reward.

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Win the New OB47 Character Koda for Free from December 4 to December 15

The new character Koda- aka Snow Fox launched in OB47 Update has the ability to spot enemy locations within his line of sight while parachuting. Koda’s aurora vision power grants him a temporary speed boost and he also has the ability to locate enemies hiding behind cover. To can win and try the Koda character from December 4 to December 15, you need to:

Play BR/CS 6 times

Play BR/CS 9 times

Play BR/CS 12 times

Login 1 time

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today bring exciting rewards like free diamonds, weapon skin and themed-items to the platform. You can redeem the codes and get the rewards with the help of these codes.

