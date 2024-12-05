Free Fire MAX Pushpa’s Adventure-Break the Chains to Win Pushpa’s Axe

The excitement never goes down in Free Fire MAX, as every single day the players get to experience something new on the platform. On 4th December 2024, Free Fire MAX OB47 Update Winterlands Aurora was launched. The new update comes with some new and exciting gameplay techniques for BR and CS, where you can battle and win rewards. The latest excitement in Free Fire MAX is Pushpa’s adventure, which is actually a tie-up between Free Fire MAX and Pushpa. The new event brings exciting rewards like Pushpa’s Axe, Monster Truck, and Pushpa 2 Voice Pack to the platform. Let’s dive into the details and find out how you can win all the exclusive items in the new event.

Free Fire MAX Event Pushpa’s Adventure- Launch Date

The event launches on 5th December 2024 at 10 am and will continue on the server till the 12th of December 2024.

How to Access Pushpa’s Adventure Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to Events in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to Pushpa in the top bar menu.

Here, you need to go to Pushpa’s Adventure to access the event.

How To Unlock Pushpa’s Axe in the Free Fire MAX Pushpa’s Adventure Event?

You first need to gather your squad to unlock Axe- Pushpa 2, and then your team needs to follow certain rules given here in order to break all the chains to win the exclusive reward.

You need help from 3 of your friends to break all the chains and unlock the Axe. You can directly request for help in the events page, or copy your invitation code and share it with your friends.

In order to help your friends, you need to directly click on incoming requests, or paste the invitation code sent by your friends. You can help a maximum of 10 friends each day, and the cap resets at 4 am daily.

Prizes will be sent to your Vault directly, and up to 10 minutes will be required for crediting the prizes to your account.

How to Win Monster Truck- Red Sandalwood to Escape the Chase?

You need to follow all the given rules while participating in the Free Fire MAX Pushpa’s Adventure event in order to win the Monster Truck- Red Sandalwood.

Complete all quests to win: Monster Truck- Red Sandalwood.

Progress for the next level can only start accumulating after the previous level is completed.

The prizes won by you will be sent to the vault directly, and at least 10 minutes are required to credit the prizes to your account.

How to Get Pushpa 2 Voice Pack?

Pushpa 2 Voice Pack is gaining popularity, as it defines your high spirit in the battle. The voice pack can be earned by participating in the Free Fire MAX Pushpa 2 Voice Pack Event. Pushpa 2 Voice pack is a luck royale event and will be available on the server for the next 14 days.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Pushpa 2 Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here you can go to Pushpa 2 Voice Pack Faded Wheel Event.

Here, you need to select two prizes from the screen that you do not want, as it’s a Faded Wheel event.

Click on ‘Confirm’ to finalize your selection of prizes.

Now, you can use your 9 Free Fire MAX Diamonds to make your first spin in the event.

Diamonds required will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated.

Free Fire MAX Pushpa 2 Event- Rewards

Quick Messages- Voice Pack (Here are all the voice packs available in the event)

Phoenix Knight (Mini Uzi + Aug) Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment x 2

Armor Crate x 3

Free Fire MAX Pushpa’s Adventure is an exciting start for the new OB47 Update. More new events will be launched in due time to keep the gameplay interesting for the players.

