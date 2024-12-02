Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event December 2024-Get AK47 Blue Flame Draco

Free Fire MAX events are always innovative, and some of the events like the Evo Vault Event belong to the category of highly awaited events. Free Fire MAX next update OB47 is coming on 4th of December 2024 and the new update will bring some new, exciting features and characters to the platform. Evo Vault Event brings with it an opportunity for the players to get access to gun skins that help them to level up their game on the battlefield. Free Fire MAX Evo Vault event has been launched for the server and the event brings with an opportunity to get legendary gun skins like the AK47 Blue Flame Draco, M4A1 Infernal Draco, and Thompson Cindered Colossus.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event December 2024- Launch Date

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event for the month of December 2024 was launched on the 1st of December 2024 and will be available for the next 30 days on the server. The event is purely luck-based, and the players will have to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event 2024?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu on your home screen.

Here, click on the Evo Vault Event.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX Diamonds. You will need 20 diamonds to make 1 spin and 200 diamonds to make 11 spins in the event.

Evo Gun is guaranteed in less than or equal to 50 spins.

You will get Evo Tokens, if you win owned guns.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event December 2024- Exclusive Gun Skins and their Attributes

AK47- Blue Flame Draco

Thompson- Cindered Colossal

SCAR- Megalodon Alpha

M4A1- Infernal Draco

Secret Clue

Bonfire x 2

Megalodon Alpha (SCAR) Token Crate

Gold Royale Voucher

Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate

Armor Crate

Pocket Market

Blue Flame Draco (AK47) Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Cindered Colossus (Thompson) Loot Crate

Weapon Attributes

AK47- Blue Flame Draco

Attributes

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Movement Speed –

SCAR- Megalodon Alpha

Attributes

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

Thompson- Cindered Colossus

Attributes

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

M4A1- Infernal Draco

Attributes

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event will stay on the server for the entire month of December. You have enough time to make spins in the event in order to win these exclusive gun skins in the game.

