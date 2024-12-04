Free Fire MAX Update OB47 Download Link-CS and BR New Gameplay Details

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, which is known for its regular updates and innovative events. Free Fire MAX is launching the Free Fire MAX OB47 Update today on 4th December 2024, and the new update will be launched with some interesting changes to the gameplay. The update link will be ready for download from 9:30 a.m. in the morning, and it will take you to the latest gameplay area Winterlands: Aurora. Free Fire MAX Ob47 Update will feature a new character Koda and a new gameplay ‘Mad Snowman’.
How to Download Free Fire MAX Update OB47 on your device?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Click on the ‘Update’ Button.
- This action will download the Free Fire MAX Update OB47 on your Android device.
- Now, install the OB47 Update on your device.
- Start playing Free Fire MAX on your device.
Free Fire MAX OB47 Update: Winterlands Aurora
The new Free Fire MAX update will let you glide into the Winterlands Aurora along an icy road, where you can win a grand prize. The new update brings cool frosty tracks across various locations, which will bring quick travel and exciting battles in the game. The Aurora will impact some coin machines on the map, which you can locate and earn some special aurora buffs.
Free Fire MAX: Winterlands Aurora New Gameplay Techniques
- Frosty tracks have been installed around areas like the Peak, Katulistiwa, Clock Factory and Factory in Bermuda.
- You can easily slide on the tracks to move between these areas, and perform various actions like shooting, accelerating, decelerating, and throwing snowballs while moving.
- Special coin machines will be available on the tracks and each one of them will give 100 Free Fire MAX coins. You can just hit the machine and collect coins.
- You can team up with friends to earn extra tokens.
- You can keep an eye on the Aurora forecast and use a strategic plan to stay ahead in the game.
- Aurora Event and Frosty Machines have been introduced in the new update.
Clash Squad and BR Gameplay in Free Fire MAX Update OB47
- Frosty Tracks will let you zip between hot spots on the map and you can dive into dynamic combat with shooting and quick jump right from the icy tracks.
- You can interact with the special coin machines during the battle in BR and supply gadgets in CS. This action will begin aurora effects, which will grant you extra loot, buffs and additional in-match currency.
- Stay informed with the daily aurora forecasts to gather information on what weather to expect in your matches. This adds a strategic element to your gameplay.
- Discover the new ice sculptures- Ice Boxes, Ice Radars, and spawn points for event-exclusive Ice Jeeps in BR. You can shoot from these vehicles to add a strategic edge to your game.
- Finishing moves will now grant you shield points and speed boost in the game.
Return of the Mad Snowman- New Gampelay
Free Fire MAX OB47 Update features the return of the mad snowman. You need to eliminate opponents to level up and collect pieces of the snowman outfit, each of which will help in boosting your basic stats. You must complete the outfit to transform into a snowman, but if your snowman is defeated, you will change into a snowball. To revive yourself, you will need to roll to a certain distance, but if you get knocked out as a snowball your game gets over. Your teammates though can help you revive faster as a snowball by touching you.
New Character- Koda
The new character Koda- aka Snow Fox has the ability to spot enemy locations within his line of sight while parachuting. Koda’s aurora power grants him a temporary speed boost and he also has the ability to locate enemies hiding behind cover.
Character Adjustments
The new OB47 Update will allow automatic awakening of any character that is eligible for it. Character skills have been adjusted for Alvaro and Skyler for a better gameplay experience.
Free Fire MAX OB47 Update- New Weapons
M590 shotgun is the new weapon that comes with an airburst feature. Bullets fired from the gun will explode after travelling a certain distance or hitting upon an object. This action will cause damage to nearby enemies from the shrapnel.
Weapon Adjustments
Weapon adjustments have been done for P90, M4A1, M14, Trogon, and M1014.
Free Fire MAX OB47 Update comes with some exciting new features and new gameplay elements. You can now download the game and get ready for the battle to earn rewards in the game.
