Free Fire MAX Skydive Event-Arrive in Style with Skydive Midnight Action

Free Fire MAX is a third person survival shooter game, where event brings some new exclusive rewards to the platform. Every event has its own charm, and it also helps in keeping the players engaged with the gaming platform. After the FAMAS x MAC10 Ring Luck Royale event, Free Fire MAX has now launched the Skydive event for the Indian server. The event brings some exclusive rewards like the other events in Free Fire MAX, and the most exclusive reward offered to the players in the event is the Skydive- Midnight Action Arrival animation.

Free Fire MAX Skydive Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Skydive event was launched today on May 9, 2025, and the event will stay on the server for the next 25 days. It is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Skydive Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale Section in the left-hand bar menu.

Click on Splash the Best event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Now, click on ‘Confirm’. The prizes you don’t want would be removed from the screen.

Now, you can make your first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Skydive Event- Rewards

Skydive- Midnight Action

Cube Fragment x 2

Pet Food x 2

Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate

Motorbike- K.O. Night

Supply Crate

Skyboard- Glow Lotus

Ice Blossoms (M60) Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Armor Crate x 2

Loot Box- Midnight Mayhem

Free Fire MAX Skydive event will stay on the server for a limited time. You are required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event and earn some exclusive rewards.

