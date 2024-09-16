GTA 6 Trailer 2 with Jason’s Story in November 2024-First Mission

GTA 6 has been creating waves on the web, since the launch of its first official trailer. The first official trailer for GTA 6 was launched in December 2023, and since then there has been no information on any other detail about the game from the Rockstar Games company. A recent post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ highlighted the fact that GTA 6 trailer 2 would most probably be released in November 2024 and the storyline for trailer 2 would be focused more on Jason’s role in the game. The most interesting part about the post is the clue it has taken from the name of the months and then based on that made a prediction for the release of GTA 6 trailer 2. The post reveals that GTA 6 trailer would be released in November as, Jason’s name can be spelled out using the first letters of the following months, July (J), August (A), September (S), October (O), and November (N). If you look at it closely, it adds up to Jason. Sounds funny, but if you look at it the other way round, its awesome too.

According to most of the leaks on the social media channels, Lucia is the main protagonist of the story in GTA 6. Though, Jason’s role is also important, and this is the reason they are being rumored to have separate intro missions in the game.

The hype for GTA 6 is so high that the fans are creating trailers that show the end of the story in GTA 6. Various leaks have also revealed that the main story for GTA 6 is around 35-40 hours, and this would make it the longest ‘Grand Theft Auto’ game ever.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Expected in November 2024

Also, in another post they have revealed that November is the most probable month for GTA 6 Trailer 2 release, because of certain reasons. First and the foremost being Take Two’s earnings call happens in November 2024 and also as of now, September seems to be too early for the release. Other reasons believe in the fact that October is Rockstar’s favorite month, as they like to be mysterious and unpredictable, and finally they believe that December more focus would be on Mafia 4.

GTA 6 First Mission Revealed

GTA 6 is such highly anticipated that even before the official release of the trailer 2, there have been rumors about the missions that need to be completed in the game. The first mission that needs to be completed in GTA 6 revolves around the two main protagonists of GTA 6, Jason and Lucia. The leaks reveal that when the game opens, Jason and Lucia are robbing in a diner and then escaping in a vehicle. This mission is the one that introduces the gameplay, and also provides the players with various tutorial messages on how to complete the mission. For e.g. players could be asked to hold for options, and this would eventually teach them how to interact with the characters in the game. As soon as the Police Chase starts in the game, the players would get a message, ‘You are Wanted. Escape the Cops to Avoid becoming Busted.’ Also, while getting into the vehicle, you will get a message that ‘Any vehicle you try entering would be known to the law’, and then you would be given a hint on how to control the vehicle. These tips are exclusive to the game GTA 6, and will help the players in completing all the missions in the game.

GTA 6 trailer 2 is much awaited, as the fans are expecting some more details about the game to be revealed though the trailer. The game is officially announced to launch in the fall of 2025, and till then the fans really need to have some more deatils like a trailer 2 or some screenshots to keep them engaged with the game.

