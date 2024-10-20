GTA 6 Teaser in GTA Online Will Take You Back to RDR2 Gameplay

GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated upcoming game in the action-adventure genre and the leaks about the game contribute to maintaining a certain level of hype around the game. GTA 6 has a world of its own where the fans create their own story about the game. Some of the stories are created because Rockstar Games has always maintained a practice of teasing their upcoming games through GTA Online. Though GTA 6 fans have been starving for any kind of information about the game, since the release of its first official trailer, but this has not demotivated the fans from trying to gather some or the other detail about the game from whatever crumbs of information they have in hand.

So, let’s talk about the recent leaks in the ever-popular upcoming game, GTA 6, and you would not be surprised to know that the GTA 6 fans have found another GTA 6 teaser in GTA Online. Earlier also some of the things had directly been moved from the GTA 6 trailer 1 to GTA Online, and the eagle-eyed fans didn’t even take seconds to discover the minute detail. The first and the foremost one was the necklace that was worn by Lucia in Trailer 1, and then the same necklace was found in GTA Online also, and the other one being the vehicles like the Police Cruiser. So, Rockstar Games have not failed to follow their teasing tradition and here comes another GTA 6 leak in line, which has again been spotted by the fans in GTA Online.

GTA 6 Leak in GTA Online- Have you Seen it Yet?

The leaks come from the source subreddit, where a user '9huskies' has posted on reddit that “The Bravado Greenwood Cruiser added in the Bottom Dollar Bounties update has a shotgun in the trunk, unlike any of the other police vehicles. Not sure if anyone brought this up, but maybe this could be a hint to how weapon storage will work in GTA 6? Pretty cool”. To understand this comment, you need to go back to GTA Online and you will find out that this particular vehicle was added in the most recent GTA Online DLC Update, Bottom Dollar Bounties. The interesting part here is that the vehicles like the Bravado Greenwood Cruiser in the new GTA Online DLC Bottom Dollar Bounties have their trunk loaded with weapons, body armor, grenades etc. This has left the fans thinking that the new cars in GTA 6 could work for storing weapons and heavy items, as this would ease down the job of carrying all the stuff on your characters.

GTA 6 is already being rumored to be launched with the Shared Inventory feature, and the leaked feature supports the fact that the new leaked gameplay would be similar to the one we had in Red Dead Redemption 2. It looks like that the players would be experience a stash system in GTA 6, where they would be able to trade money and equipment between Jason and Lucia, who are the two main confirmed protagonists of the game. The only difference between Red Dead Redemption and GTA 6 being with respect to this feature is the setting of the game. In RDR2 you use a horse, but in a game like GTA 6, your vehicle would provide you with a similar gameplay feature. Rockstar has earlier also introduced a feature like this GTA 4, where there was a gameplay feature called weapon vehicles, and you could get these vehicles from the friends that you have made after achieving a certain level of likeness. The feature was again seen in RDR2 and now it seems to be making a comeback in GTA 6.

GTA 6 will feature some of the most amazing gameplay features and most of the features would be an upgrade over what was seen with the games in the past. Most of the rumored features for GTA 6 would be taken from RDR2, but the game will showcase the features in its own unique way.

