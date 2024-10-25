Free Fire MAX New Skydive Event 2024 and Diwali Box Drop-Win Skydive

Free Fire MAX Diwali celebrations have taken the gameplay to a whole new level of excitement. Diwali Event 2024 in Free Fire MAX was launched with the event Warm Up for Diwali and subsequently followed by events like Light vs Dark, Diwali Lucky Draw and much more. Now, a New Skydive Event has been launched for the server as a part of the Diwali Celebrations for the year 2024, and it is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel Event. The rewards for the event include the Arrival Animation Skydive- Winged Aura and Parachute- Rapper Underworld. Also, Diwali Drop Box has been launched on the platform and the event allows you to Play and Win Past Diwali Items. So, lets dive into the details of the two ongoing events and find out how to win all the exclusive rewards.

Free Fire MAX Luck Royale New Skydive Event 2024

Free Fire MAX New Skydive event was launched on 24th October 2024 and will continue on the server for the next 20 days. The event is purely luck based and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX New Skydive Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu of your screen.

Now, go to the New Skydive Event.

Here you first need to select two prizes on the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.

After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. You will need 5 diamonds to make your first spin.

Diamonds required will increase with each draw and right now with Diwali discount (-44%) you will be using less diamonds to make respective spins.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX New Skydive Event- Rewards

Skydive - Winged Aura

Winged Aura Cube Fragment x 2

AK47- Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

Loot Box- Spikey Spine

Pet Food x 3

Supply Crate

Parachute- Rapper Underworld

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Dagger- Aura of Chaos

Weapon Attributes- (AK47- Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate)

AK47- Water Balloon

Attributes

Magazine ++

Damage +

Range –

Weapon Attributes- (Bumblebee Loot Crate)

Bumblebee

Attributes

Damage ++

Range –

Bumblebee: Rattle

Attributes

Damage ++

Range –

Bumblebee: Swarm

Attributes

Damage ++

Range –

Bumblebee: Sting

Attributes

Damage ++

Range –

Free Fire MAX Diwali Box Drop Event

Free Fire Max Diwali Box Drop event is a part of Diwali 2024 celebrations on the server. The event will run on the server from the 25th of October 2024 to 7th November 2024. The players can Play and Win Past Diwali items in the event. You can earn one Diwali Box per BR, CS, and Lone Wolf match completed by you.

Diwali celebrations have added a new spark to the Free Fire MAX platform and the players can now take part in various events to win fabulous prizes. The events will stay on the server for a limited time, and every event brings some unique, exclusive set of rewards to the platform.

