Free Fire MAX Winterlands Aurora and Frosty Furry-Free AVM Aurora Gun

Free Fire MAX has launched a new update for the server, OB47, and the update is Winterlands Aurora. The new update brings new missions and new free rewards to the platform like a free AWM- Aurora’s Shade gun skin and Parang. Also, the Frosty Furry Luck Royale event brings an opportunity to win Frosty Furry bundle. So, it’s raining rewards in Free Fire MAX in the Christmas season with the newly launched update.

Advertisment

How to Get Free AWM-Aurora’s Shade Gun Skin in Free Fire MAX?

You need to participate in the challenges in the new update Winterlands Aurora in Free Fire MAX in order to get free rewards. Every achievement will fetch you a free reward in the Winterlands Aurora event in Free Fire MAX game. The new update allows the players to glide across frosty tracks, collect tokens and also earn some grand free prizes. You will get free rewards based on the distance traversed by you while gliding on the frosty track.

Distance Traversed on Icy Track Free Reward 100 km Gold Royale Voucher x 2 200 km Event-exclusive voice pack “It’s snow problem” 400 km Parang- Aurora’s Shade 600 km Ring Voucher x 3 950 km AWM- Aurora’s Shade Gun Skin

Advertisment

Weapon Attributes

AVM- Aurora’s Shade

Attributes

Advertisment

Reload Speed ++

Movement Speed +

Magazine –

Free Fire MAX Winterlands Aurora will last for the next 20 days on the server, and the players have ample time to get their free exclusive gun skin that will help them in elevating their gaming experience.

How to Get Frosty Furry Bundle in Free Fire MAX Frosty Furry Event?

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Frosty Furry Event is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel Event. It is a pure luck-based event and the players need to make spins with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win rewards in the event.

The event is available for the next 6 days on the server and the players can spin in the event to get rewards like the Frosty Furry bundle and Loot Box- Spirit Fox.

Advertisment

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Go to the Frosty Furry Event.

It is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel event, so here you first need to select and remove two prizes from the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.

After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. You will need 9 diamonds to make your first spin, and the diamonds required for spin will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Frosty Furry Event- Rewards

Frosty Furry Bundle

Sterling Futurnetic (Groza + Heal Sniper) Weapon Loot Crate

Supply Crate

Santa’s Choice Grenade

MAG- 7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Pet Skin: Aurora

Cube Fragment x 2

Pet Food x 3

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX new update comes with many exciting free rewards and freebies for the players. Also, some new innovative events in the Luck Royale section offer exclusive themed-bundles and rewards that elevate your gaming experience.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today-Get Free Trogon Gun Skin with Top Up

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX x Pushpa 2-Break the Chains to Win Pushpa’s Axe

PlayStation Store Deals-Get GTA 5 and God of War Ragnarok at 50% Off

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android