GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Could Shift to March 2025 According to Fans

GTA 6 and speculations around the game make it a closely knitted world of stories that can be all be put together to get a real view of the much-awaited fantasy world of the upcoming action-adventure game. The world is fictional, but its realistic representation is what makes it a sought-after world. No wonder the fans are speculating the release date for the GTA 6 trailer 2 in their own way, but it is a real delight to watch the fans creating a GTA 6 world of their own from whatever small crumbs of information that can be gathered. GTA 6 trailer 2 release date was rumored to be announced after take Two Interactive’s last quarterly earnings call that happened in the first week of November 2024, but the fans were utterly disappointed with no information from the developer’s side on any new development regarding GTA 6. But this didn’t stop the fans from making wild speculations about the new date for the release of GTA 6 trailer 2. Though a delay in GTA 6 trailer 2 release also points towards a delay in the expected release of the game. Let’s dive further into the details.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date- Just Speculations or Reality?

So, while going through some of the posts put up by the GTA 6 fans on subreddit, we discovered that the fans are still, hopeful that the trailer 2 for the game would be announced in November 2024. So, a user ‘cookie_flash’ has posted on subreddit that “Here are the scenarios – I think – we should expect in next months: The least likely outcome; Trailer 2 comes out in this November, or is announced in November and then released in December. This makes little sense now that Take Two Conference Call is over, but it’s still possible if Rockstar Games wants to do it for some reason.” So, hopes for GTA 6 trailer 2 release in the year 2024 are diminishing, and this leaves with only one outcome- GTA 6 trailer 2 date could shift to the year 2025.

The same GTA 6 fan has proposed the most likely outcome as “The trailer comes out between February and March. We should probably expect an announcement before the February conference call, followed by a March release. In this case, the game’s release is still about 5-6 months away (Fall 2025). Just like with the 2nd V & RDR II trailers.”

These speculations have been made by the fans on the basis of the release trends followed by Rockstar games in the past for their popular releases like GTA 5 and RDR2, where the second trailer was always released six months prior to the expected final release of the game.

Does it Actually Point to a Delay in the GTA 6 Release Date?

Till their last earnings call Take Two has maintained their stand on the release of GTA 6 in the fall f 2025. The game has already been delayed once, and the experts from GTA forum believe that the game is still not ready for marketing. So, where does this leave us? There is a possibility that GTA 6 could be delayed and the fans also believe in GTA 6 release delay, but not much can be said as of now. So, we are not left with any other option, but to wait for any official confirmation or announcement from Rockstar Games.

