GTA 6 Trailer 2 Expected to Drop in March 2025 Based on Rockstar’s Marketing Pattern

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date has been an unsolved mystery for the fans, as all the dates predicted by them were proven wrong by Rockstar Games. The fans are desperately waiting for the release of trailer 2, as this would give them some more information about the highly anticipated GTA Series game. Rockstar Games released the new GTA Online DLC and the GTA 5 Enhanced Version for PC on 4th of March 2025. The fans now believe that next in line is GTA 6 trailer 2, as this is the right time for them to start marketing GTA 6, if it is releasing in the fall of 2025.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 and Rockstar Games’ Shorter Marketing Cycles

A user GameRoll has posted on X that “Borderlands 4 recently got its second trailer and it launches in 7 months. If GTA 6 was to follow this same pattern, then we can expect Rockstar to drop Trailer 2 towards the end of March. We have no reason to worry. Take-Two just utilises shorter marketing cycles these days.”

Here is the post from GameRoll on X:

Borderlands 4 recently got its second trailer and it launches in 7 months.



If GTA 6 was to follow this same pattern, then we can expect Rockstar to drop Trailer 2 towards the end of March.



— GameRoll (@GameRollGTA) February 24, 2025

This information is based on the fact that the release date for Borderlands 4 has been confirmed as September 23, 2025, during Sony’s State of Play February event. Also, after Take Two Interactive’s financial earnings call that took place on the 6th of February 2025, the release window for GTA 6 has been re-affirmed for the fall 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Now, Borderlands 4 which was initially revealed in Gamescom 2024 got its launch trailer in February 2025, and the gap between the release date and the launch trailer for the game is just 7 months. GTA 6 has already received its first official trailer in December 2023 and now the fans are expecting that with Rockstar’s shorter marketing cycles they can expect trailer 2 for GTA 6 to drop by the end of March 2025.

Rockstar Games Cleans up their Instagram and Posts a New Job Position

Rockstar Games has just released the enhanced PC version of GTA 5 on 4th March 2025. Thay have also launched a new GTA Online DLC on the same date. The enhanced PC version of GTA 5 offers features like Ray Tracing support, improved graphic options, and support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR technologies. Enhanced technical specs for the PC outlined by Rockstar Games will offer features like higher resolutions, expanded aspect ratios and improved framerates.

After this new GTA 5 PC free upgrade and GTA Online DLC release Rockstar Games has cleared their Instagram again and the fans think that now something with respect to GTA 6 might be coming up as an Instagram post from Rockstar Games.

A user on GTA 6 subreddit has posted that Rockstar games is hiring for the position of ‘Game Testers’, and the hiring drive is expected to start from the 6th of April 2025. Now, the fans are hoping that GTA 6 news might be coming on April 6th 2025 or even before that. A user on subreddit has replied to the post that “Ummm no it clearly means gta 6 news confirmed on april 6th (1 day for testers to test the game)”. So, this shows the excitement and wait for the upcoming game, GTA 6.

GTA HD Trilogy will be complete in 2025 with the release of GTA 6, and the fans are really waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2. GTA 6 fans believe that trailer 2 would launch soon, but official dates can only be revealed by Rockstar Games.

