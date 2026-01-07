Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna Bundle-Rumors

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, which is well-known for its new theme-based events, unique collabs, and regular gameplay updates. Free Fire MAX x Naruto collab and Free Fire MAX x Squid Game collab was extremely successful and the players are now looking forward to the launch of Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab, which is officially releasing in January 2026 along with the OB52 Update. You will be able to experience the events and the theme of the collab once you download the upcoming OB52 Update from the Google Play Store.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab- Release Date

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Collab has been officially announced for January 2026, but there has been no official confirmation on the release date. However, the rumors indicate that the collab will launch on January 14, 2026, and will continue till the mid of February. The collab will launch with the OB52 update, and once you download the Free Fire MAX OB52 Update, you will be able to see the event lobby and some teaser elements from the new Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab.

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab- Rewards and Events

The collab will get characters like Yuji Itadori, Gojo Satoru, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki into the game. Yuji Itadori as a character in the game has been confirmed by the official trailer and this confirms that the players will get Yuji Itadori bundle and events in the game once the collab launches. Also, there are rumors about a possible Gojo Satoru Bundle and some events based on the character. Here are some of the events and rewards you will get based on the character Gojo Satoru:

Gojo Satoru, the first person in the popular anime to inherit Limitless and Six Eyes, brings with him his Limitless Domain Expansion.

Unlock the Gojo Satoru Character Bundle in an event.

Special cursed techniques- Blue, Red, and the Devastating Hollow Purple.

Exclusive Weapon Skins infused with Gojo’s cursed energy.

Limited-time events inspired by Gojo’s battles.

New emotes showcasing Gojo’s iconic moves.

Collect rare rewards through Jujutsu-themed missions.

Cursed energy effects in the lobby and maps.

Loot crates filled with mysterious surprises.

Witness the strongest sorcerer- Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen.

Advertisment

You will also get Sukuna Arrival animation and Gojo Arrival animation in some events in the collab. The collab also brings Ryomen Sukuna and Yuji Itadori Bundle, which come with some special effects in the game. Some of the other leaked rewards include JJK-themed guns (cursed energy trails), Gloo Wall, Grenade, Backpack skins, Parachute, Skyboard, Vehicle wraps, Loot Crate and Emotes. Other characters in the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab are Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki, and these characters will also have their events and themed-bundles in the collab.

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab is set to launch with the OB52 Update. This refers to some new gameplay elements in the game along with some themed-events and rewards based on the upcoming Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab.

Also Read:

How to Get SCAR-Ultimate Titan Gun in Free Fire MAX 2025 SCAR x MAG-7 Ring Event?

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab Launches in January 2026 with OB52 Update

Rockstar’s Winning Formula for GTA 6—and the Reason It Won’t Leave America

Forget GTA 6 as RDR2 Becomes Mysterious with its Newly Discovered Hidden Easter Eggnews