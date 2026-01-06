Free Fire MAX Heartrocker Ring Event-Unlock FAMAS and Katana to Power Up Your Play

Free Fire MAX launches theme-based events and updates on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Every new event in Free Fire MAX brings some new and exciting theme-based rewards for the players, which help the players in ruling the battlefield in style. One of the recent Luck Royale events in Free Fire MAX is Heartrocker Ring Event and the event brings exclusive rewards like the FAMAS Heartrocker and Katana Heartrocker for the players.

Free Fire MAX Heartrocker Ring Event- Release Date

The event has been released today, and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. You are required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Heartrocker Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Heartrocker Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. You will need 20 free fire MAX diamonds for 1 spin and 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off) for 5 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Heartrocker Ring Event- Rewards

Heartrocker Bundle

FAMAS- Heartrocker

Katana- Heartrocker

Heartrocker Token x 1

Heartrocker Tokens x 2

Heartrocker Tokens x 3

Heartrocker Tokens x 5

Heartrocker Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Heartrocker Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The Heartrocker Tokens earned by you in the event can be exchanged against some exclusive rewards on the platform. Here are the rewards and the Heartrocker tokens needed in exchange for these rewards:

Heartrocker Bundle x 200 Heartrocker Tokens

FAMAS Heartrocker x 150 Heartrocker Tokens

Katana- Heartrocker x 50 Heartrocker Tokens

Universal Ring Voucher x 5 Heartrocker Tokens

Universal Ring Token x 3 Heartrocker Tokens

Super Leg Pockets x 1 Heartrocker Token

Enhance Hammer x 1 Heartrocker Token

Tactical market x 1 Heartrocker Token

Team Booster x 1 Heartrocker Token

Weapon Attributes

FAMAS Heartrocker

Accuracy ++

Range +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Heartrocker event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can take part in the event and win some exclusive bundles and gun skins in the event.

