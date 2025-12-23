Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab Launches in January 2026 with OB52 Update

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where regular updates and events keep the players engaged with the gaming platform. Along with that Free Fire MAX brings various collabs with popular shows and anime like Naruto, which add some interesting gameplay elements to the game. In continuation with this practice of getting various collabs to the gaming platform, Free Fire MAX has officially announced a new collab with Jujutsu Kaisen, which will launch in January 2026, with the new OB52 update. Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab will bring new characters, new bundles, new theme-based events and new rewards to the platform along with an intense battle, as the Instagram handle of Free Fire MAX says “Cursed Energy surges through Bermuda… When Yuji Itadori breaks through, the real battle begins. Free Fire MAX × Jujutsu Kaisen coming January 2026. Get ready for the fight”.
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab- Release Date
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab will officially launch in January 2026 along with the OB52 Update. The collab is expected to launch on January 14, 2026, and will continue till the mid of February. Once you download the OB52 Update, you will able to see the new event lobby design along with the teaser elements for the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab on your screen.
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab- Characters
The collab will get characters like Yuji Itadori, Gojo Satoru, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki into the game. Yuji Itadori will come with a punch focused outfit and wolf shikigami effects inspired by the trailer. Megumi Fushiguro will reveal his Jujutsu techniques which is reflected in shadow summon animations. Nobara Kugisaki will give you a stylish hammer themed bundle with her signature look, and Satoru Gojo might reveal his popular blindfold and limitless energy effects.
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab- Expected Rewards
Most of these anime collabs in Free Fire MAX come with themed-rewards like character bundles, cosmetics, and guns skins. Based on the official trailer it looks like that you might get cursed energy effects in the game along with character specific animations. Log-in rewards are always exciting during the tenure of such collabs and this makes it really important for you to log in to the game daily and check for free rewards. The event will have some paid and some free rewards events. To get free rewards you will be required to complete certain BR/CS missions listed on your game dashboard in order to get some free exclusive rewards.
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen- Leaked Rewards and Items
Some of the leaked rewards from the upcoming event are JJK-themed guns (cursed energy trails), Gloo Wall, Grenade, Backpack skins, Parachute, Skyboard, Vehicle wraps, Loot Crate and Emotes.
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab will launch in January 2026 and you can expect more teasers on the event closer to its release date. The event will bring new theme-based events and rewards to the platform and some of them might be completely free to grab in the game.
