How to Get SCAR-Ultimate Titan Gun in Free Fire MAX 2025 SCAR x MAG-7 Ring Event?

Free Fire MAX launches new events and updates on a regular basis, and most of these events contribute towards making the gameplay interesting for the players. Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where in-game items like gun skins, costumes, and free fire max diamonds are an invaluable asset for the player. Right now, the most recent event in Free Fire MAX is SCAR x MAG-7 Ring Event, where you can spin with the help of your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to earn some exclusive gun skins like SCAR- Ultimate Titan and MAG-7 Pearlescent.

Free Fire MAX SCAR x MAG-7 Ring Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today on December 16, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 11 days. You need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX SCAR x MAG-7 Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the SCAR x MAG-7 Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. You will need 20 diamonds to make your first spin and 90 diamonds (10% off) for 5 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX SCAR x MAG-7 Ring Event- Rewards

SCAR- Ultimate Titan

SCAR- Pearlescent

SCAR- Glistening Daystar

MAG- 7- Pearlescent

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX SCAR x MAG-7 Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

Universal Ring Tokens earned and owned by you can be used against various exchange rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens required in exchange for these rewards:

SCAR- Ultimate Titan x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

SCAR- Glistening Daystar x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

SCAR- The Beast x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

SCAR- Pearlescent x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

SCAR- Inferno x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

MAG-7- Pearlescent x 125 Universal Ring Tokens

SCAR- Paradise x 125 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Goldrim Tribute (Thompson + Kord) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Royal warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Phoenix Knight (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Riverdust Splasher (M24 + P90) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Super Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Enhance Hammer x 1 Universal Ring Token

Tactical Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Team Booster x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX SCAR x MAG- 7 event will stay on the server for a limited time. You need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win some exclusive gun skins in the event.

