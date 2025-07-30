Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab, OB50 Update and Itachi Ascension Event Release-Get Itachi Bundle

Free Fire MAX x Naruto collab has been launched on July 30, 2025, with the OB50 Update across all the servers. The new update OB50 brings a new character Rin Yagami and some gameplay changes for BR/CS. The best part of the OB50 Update is the launch of the popular Free Fire MAX x Naruto collab chapter 2, where Ninja Trials have already started, and along with that some new Ninja war events are being launched for the platform. The most recent event on the platform is the Itachi Ascension event, and the event brings an opportunity for the players to grab the popular Itachi Bundle. The Itachi Bundle comes with various privileges like the Itachi Look Changer, Loot Box Special Effect, Knockdown Effect, and Sprint.
Free Fire MAX OB50 Update Download Link for Android Devices
The download link for the OB50 Update is available on Google Play Store for Android devices. You need to update the game in order to access the Itachi Ascension Event.
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Click on the ‘Update’ Button.
- This action will take you to Google Play Store, where you can download the new link.
- Now, install the OB50 Update on your device.
- Start playing Free Fire MAX on your device with the new Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab.
Free Fire MAX Itachi Ascension Event- Release Date
The event has been released today on July 30, 2025 and will stay on the server till the next 32 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players are required to make spins in the event in order to earn rewards like the Itachi Bundle.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX x Itachi Ascension Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the Luck Royale event section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the Itachi Ascension event.
- Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. First spin is free for all and after that 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 45 Free Fire MAX diamonds (50% Off).
Free Fire MAX Itachi Ascension Event- Rewards
- Itachi Bundle
- M60- Akatsuki Theme
- Forehead Poke
- Backpack- Gaara’s Gourd
- Parang- Shark Skin
- Spin Shard Vouchers
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 has been launched across all servers along with the OB50 Update. You just need to update your game and then you will be able to access all the events.
