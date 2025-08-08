Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Pain Tendo Ring Event-How to Get Pain Tendo Bundle?

Free Fire MAX x Naruto collab chapter 2 has brought various Luck Royale and Free Rewards event to the platform. The collab brings some unique ninja bundles like the Orochimaru bundle and the Itachi Bundle for the players as exclusive rewards. Now, after the Uchiha’s Legacy MP40 Ring Event, another Ring Event, Pain Tendo has been launched across the server. The event like other events in the Free Fire Max x Naruto Collab chapter 2 brings the Pain Tendo Bundle as reward to the platform.

Who is Pain Tendo in Naruto?

Pain Tendo in Naruto is a character controlled by Nagato and he is a major antagonist in the Naruto Series. Nagato experiences pain, but Pain Tendo being a puppet does not feel physical pain. Tendo’s pain abilities involve manipulating gravity and kinetic force and this allows him to attract or repel objects around him.

Free Fire MAX Pain Tendo Ring Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Pain Tendo Ring Event has been launched today on August 8, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 24 days. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Pain Tendo Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Pain Tendo Ring Event. Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. First spin in the event is free and after that 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds. To make 5 spins, you need to spend 45 Free Fire MAX diamonds (50% off).

Free Fire MAX Pain Tendo Ring Event- Rewards

Pain Tendo Bundle

Loot Box- Fallen Ninja

Naruto Universal Token x 1

Naruto Universal Tokens x 2

Naruto Universal Tokens x 3

Naruto Universal Tokens x 10

The Pain Tendo Bundle consists of these items:

Pain Tendo Top

Pain Tendo Bottom

Pain Tendo Shoes

Pain Tendo Headwear

Pain Tendo Avatar

Free Fire MAX Pain Tendo Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

If you don’t get the Pain Tendo bundle with spins in the event, then you can use your earned Naruto Universal Tokens to get the bundle in exchange. Here are the exclusive rewards and the Naruto Universal Tokens required in exchange for these rewards:

Pain Tendo Bundle x 200 Naruto Universal Tokens

Loot Box- Fallen Ninja x 40 Naruto Universal Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Supply Crate x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Bounty Token x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Pocket Market x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Bonfire x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Secret Clue x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Free Fire MAX Pain Tendo Ring Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The event requires you to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event, and the spins right now are available at a 50% discount.

