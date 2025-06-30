Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Itachi Teaser-Release Date and Expected Rewards

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Collaboration was launched in January 2025, and the collab brought some new events and exclusive Naruto-themed rewards and bundles to the platform. The best part of these collab events is that the appearance of the entire game right from the lobby to the battlefield is ruled by the theme based on these collabs. The first collab between Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden was extremely successful, as the players received an opportunity to grab some free rewards through some free events based on the unique collab. Now, the players can experience chapter 2 of Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Collab in the month of August 2025, with a new event that will be launched for the server along with the OB50 Update. An Itachi teaser named ‘dark Crows Descend’ for the upcoming Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden collab has been launched officially by Free Fire MAX.
You can watch the new trailer here:
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Collab Chapter 2- Release Date
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Collab Chapter 2 is an extension of the same collab that was launched in January 2025. The new collab will expand the initial success of the collab and take it to new events, new rewards, new bundles, and a whole new story. The new collab between Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden will launch on August 1, 2025 and this has been revealed by the official trailer. The official handle of Free Fire MAX says “Crows watch over the dusk as the war rises on the horizon. Dare to challenge me... if you have the strength.”
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Collab Chapter 2- Itachi and Rumored Characters
The new collab between Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden mainly introduces a new character, Itachi Uchiha. A recent post by CBR on Itachi Uchiha reveals that Itachi Uchiha is an edgy anti-hero who is leagues ahead of his friends. Most of the fans are drawn to this character, not because of the way he appears, but because of his willingness to make the ‘ultimate sacrifice’. On the contrary, CBR also reveals that this beloved character has a complicated role in the Naruto Series, as most of his decisions and actions make no sense when given a deeper thought by the sceptics. While facing a complicated decision, Itachi decides to murder his entire clan and he is also responsible for running his younger brother’s life by paving his way to become a criminal.
Itachi Uchiha is a confirmed character in the new collab, but some of the rumors have revealed that characters like Hinata Hyuga, Gaara of the Sand, and Madara Uchiha might also be revealed in the new collab. All these characters would come with their unique set of abilities, weapons and skills.
This time also you might get to see a new setting like the last time, when the theme for the whole game was changed to Rim Nam Village. You would also get to see some new weapons and some new combat techniques in the game. More details will be revealed officially closer to the launch date of the collab.
Free Fire Max x Naruto Shippuden Collab Chapter 2- Rewards
Most of these theme-based events come with themed bundles that have their own significance on the battlefield in the Free Fire MAX game.
Rumored Bundles and Avatars
The rumored bundles and Avtars include Itachi Uchiha Bundle, Madara Uchiha Bundle, Obito Uchiha Bundle, Minato Namikaze Bundle, and Orochimaru Bundle
The bundles highlighted in the official trailer are the Itachi Bundle and Minato Bundle and they look like the grand prize for the event.
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Collab Chapter 2 is launching soon and Itachi as a character has been confirmed by the official trailer. You will get to know more details about the event closer to the release date of the event on the server.
Also Read:
Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Free Events- Check Schedule and Free Rewards
Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event-Get Creation Days and Raise Your Thumb Emote
GTA 6 Trailer 3 Expected After Trailer 2, But What Will It Reveal-Rumors
GTA 6 Online Has a Codename GTA6MP and is Closer to Completion-Rumors