Get FC 25 at Half the Price with EA Sports Black Friday Deals

EA Sports is a well-known game developer that has produced successful titles like FIFA 14, FIFA 23, FC 24, FC 25, and many more. These gaming titles are usually in high demand, and what makes them sought-after is the excitement they bring straight from the stadium to your gaming device. EA Sports has launched Black Friday Sale for some of its exclusive titles including FC 25 and Madden NFL 25, and these are now available on the platform at half their original price.

Here are our top picks from the EA Sports official website for your Games library:

EA Sports FC 25

Get the game for Rs. 1999.50 (50% Off)

FC 25 lets you team up with 5v5 rush, a new way to play with the friends in the Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off with small-sided gameplay. In Football Ultimate Team Rush you can create your dream 5-a-side squad with up to three friends, each controlling your favourite Player Item. Right now, FC 25 is available at a huge price discount of 50% on EA Sports Official Website. The original price of the game on the platform is Rs. 3,999, but right now you can get it for Rs. 1999.50 (50% OFF) with EA Sports Black Friday Deal.

Need for Speed- Unbound

Get the game for Rs. 244.93 (90% Off)

Need for Speed Unbound is a racing video game published by Electronic Arts, and the game features the open-world of Lakeshore city. It is a street race game where the players can use a variety of cars right from sports car to muscle cars, in order to compete in various events. Winning in these events helps them to earn money and reputation, which is the ultimate objective of the game.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25

Get the game for Rs. 1,999.50 (50% Off)

Madden NFL is a long-running American Football video game series, published by Electronic Arts. The game offers a realistic football experience to the players powered by features like player customization, ultimate team, franchise gameplay, and ultimate team gameplay.

Along with these premium deals EA Sport is offering some Add on Deals like:

