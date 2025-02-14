God of War Next Game Could Feature a Younger Kratos Heading to Greece

God of War next game rumors have been in the news for quite some time now. The last entry in the series was God of War Ragnarok, and since then Sony has neither announced any kind of update to the existing series nor has it officially come up with any news on the new game in the God of War Series. One of the rumors on the Next God of War indicates that the upcoming game will take you to Egypt with Kratos, and the game will be based on Egyptian mythology. While, the other rumor indicates that the game will have Atreus as the playable character, who is on a quest to find the giants. The leaks also revealed that Kratos might not be a playable character in this game, but he would be seen alongside Atreus in the game.

God of War Next Game- The Latest Rumor

This new rumor on the Next God of War game, takes you on a journey to Greece with a much younger Kratos. This actually could be a reference to the Remastered God of War Collection, which has been in the news for a long time now. This has been revealed in an Insider Gaming podcast by Tom Henderson, and he is the one who had revealed the story about Kratos heading to Egypt in his next adventure. Tom Henderson has now revealed that all these reveals are just leaks, but right now according to the information he has in hand, the Next God of War game would not be set in Egypt, but it would be set in Greece. The game is also rumored to feature a younger Kratos, who would be loved by the fans of the popular Series. He has also pointed out that the story of the game would revolve around Kratos' relationship with his father, but the details are yet to be revealed. There are also rumors that first Sony would release the Remastered Collection of the God of War Series for PS5 and this could be followed by another game. The new leaked game looks more like a prequel than a sequel to the entire God of War Series.

God of War would be celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year and the rumors have earlier indicated that the remastered collection of the Greek Saga would be revealed very soon by Sony. The remastered collection is supposed to feature God of War, God of War 2, God of War 3, God of War: Chains of Olympus, God of War: Ghost of Sparta, and God of War Ascension. A lot was expected on the God of War front in the PlayStation’s State of Play Event February 2025, but nothing has been revealed so far. The fans can hope for a remastered collection of God of War Series or a new game in this year, but nothing can be confirmed till Sony comes out with an official statement on the next game.

