PlayStation Days of Play 2025 Sale in India-Deals on PS5 Games and Controllers

PlayStation Days of Play Sale is back in India for the year 2025. The event will run from May 28, 2025 to June 11, 2025 and it involves discounts on select PS5 and PS4 titles, and gaming accessories. All the offers from PlayStation Days of Play would be available with key retail partners such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers.

Here are the Offers Available in India During the PlayStation Days of Play 2025 Sale:

PlayStation Days of Play 2025- Deals on Games

PS SKUs MRP (In INR) Offer Price (In INR) PS5 Spider-Man 2 4,999/- 2,999/- PS5 Rise of the Ronin 4,999/- 2,999/- PS5 Gran Turismo 7 4,999/- 2,999/- PS5 God of War Ragnarök 4,999/- 2,999/- PS5 The Last of Us Part 1 Remake 4,999/- 2,999/- PS5 Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut 4,999/- 2,999/- PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 4,999/- 2,999/- PS5 Returnal 4,999/- 2,999/- PS5 Demon's Souls 4,999/- 2,999/- PS5 UNTIL DAWN 3,999/- 2,999/- PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition 3,999/- 2,999/- PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales 3,999/- 1,999/- PS5 LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES 3,999/- 2,499/- PS5 Sackboy: A Big Adventure 3,999/- 1,999/- PS4 Gran Turismo 7 3,999/- 1,999/- PS4 God of War Ragnarök 3,999/- 1,999/- PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut 3,999/- 1,999/- PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales 3,999/- 1,999/- PS4 Sackboy: A Big Adventure 3,999/- 1,999/- PS5 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered 2,999/- 1,999/- PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection 2,999/- 1,499/- PS5 HORIZON ZERO DAWN REMASTERED 2,999/- 1,999/- PS4 Horizon Forbidden West 2,999/- 1,999/- PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition 2,999/- 1,999/- PS5 Helldivers 2 2,499/- 1,999/- PS4 The Last of Us Part II 2,499/- 1,499/- PS4 Days Gone 2,499/- 1,499/- PS4 Detroit: Become Human 2,499/- 1,499/- PS4 Bloodborne GOTY 1,999/- 1,499/- PS4 Uncharted Collection HITS 1,499/- 999/- PS4 The Last of Us Remastered HITS 1,499/- 999/- PS4 God of War HITS 1,499/- 999/- PS4 God of War 3 Remaster HITS 1,499/- 999/-

PlayStation Days of Play- Deals on Accessories

Accessories MRP (In INR) Offer Price (In INR) PS VR2 standalone 44,999/- 39,999/- Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds 18,990/- 15,990/- PS DualSense Edge Controller (White & Mid night Black) 18,990/- 15,990/- PS5 DualSense Metallic Blue/Red/Silver Controller 6,849/- 4,849/- PS5 DualSense Chroma collection Controller 6,849/- 4,849/- PS5 DualSense White Controller 6,390/- 4,390/- PS5 DualSense Black Controller 6,390/- 4,390/- PS5 DualSense Ice Blue Controller 6,390/- 4,390/- PS5 DualSense Grey Cameo Controller 6,390/- 4,390/- PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red Controller 6,390/- 4,390/-

PlayStation Days of Play 2025 Sale is available only for a limited time in India. You can grab a copy of your favorite PS5 and PS4 title from the sale and add it to your library.

