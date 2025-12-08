GTA 5 Mansions Update and Michael DLC Mission Leaks-How Much Will the Mansions Cost?

GTA 5 Mansions Update has been one of the most-wanted updates by the fans, and what has added to the overall fun is Michael’s return to GTA 5. The fans have been waiting for Michael’s DLC since a very long time, and this upcoming December 2025 update seems to have brought enough to the GTA Online platform to make it look more impressive. The new GTA 5 Mansions Update and Michael DLC would be launching on December 10, 2025 and the update is known as ‘A Safehouse in the Hills’.
Rockstar Newswire says “More than just a personal monument to your criminal accomplishments, a mansion from Prix Luxury Real Estate features sprawling outdoor spaces and meticulously designed interiors with a state-of-the-art AI Assistant to aid with professional and personal tasks that maximize your potential.” So, the recent trailer for the GTA 5 Mansions Update reveals an old Michael and Amanda and the features associated with the luxurious Prix Luxury Estate properties. All the Prix Luxury Estate properties will come with a full package that includes Trophy Cabinets, a private Salon, animal Kennels for your domesticated companions, and a new elegant and artfully lit Garage. You also get an indoor car podium and an Armory or Vehicle workshop within the property’s grounds.
GTA 5 Mansions Update- Leaked Mission
According to a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Nathan’, one of the mission from GTA 5 Mansions Update has been leaked and and the mission reveals the objectives and the final reward associated with the completion of the mission.
Objective 1: drive halfway across the map
18 second phone call from Michael
Objective 2: Arrive at building, look for briefcase
Objective 3: Take on 83 enemies in a confined space (all can withstand an entire LMG round)
play audio files suck my lead and mendoza's been fuckin hit x40
Objective 4: Pick up briefcase
Michael asks if you have the case, asks you to return back
Objective 5: Leave the area
Michael says something about the cops know about the shootout
Objective 6: Lose the Cops Objective 7: Drive back to your mansion (2 sets of enemies in 2 cars will give chase shooting at you with pistols and SMGs)
Mission Reward: $18,500
GTA ONLINE SAFEHOUSE IN THE HILLS - Mission leak!— 𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 (@TheNathanNS) December 7, 2025
Objective 1: drive halfway across the map
*18 second phone call from Michael*
Objective 2: Arrive at building, look for briefcase
Objective 3: Take on 83 enemies in a confined space (all can withstand an entire LMG round)
*play… pic.twitter.com/nZ7XNhQqUZ
How Much Will the Mansions Cost in GTA 5 New Update?
GTA 5 Mansions Update along with Michael DLC is all set to launch on December 10, 2025, and there is a lot of hype around Michael’s return to GTA 5. The hype is real, but what is worrying the fans is the fact that acquiring mansions in the new update would be a very expensive affair. So, how much will the mansions cost in GTA 5 Mansions Update? Right now, there are three missions in the game that can save you $3million off your mansion, and you need to complete them by December 7 to get your reward. Most of us know that mansions in GTA 5 are going to be expensive, but no one knows how much will they cost.
Based on a rumor, some of the creators and fan channels have received an email from Rockstar Games that they will be provided with GTA$20,000,000, for their luxury property in the new GTA Online update, if they reply to them with their preferred platform and Rockstar ID by December 8. This has raised concerns in the GTA community that the mansions would cost somewhere around $20 million, but that could be just an assumption.
So, it’s not necessary that the mansions would cost $20 million, but they their price would be somewhere near the rewarded amount. Rockstar Games might be giving some extra money to the creators to purchase a car in the game. Most of the rumors indicate that the mansions would cost something around $10 million, which definitely makes them very expensive.
A base penthouse in GTA Online costs around $1.5 million and with all the customizations and upgrades, you need to spend around $6.5 million. If the Mansions in GTA 5 work in a similar way, then looking at the kind of customizations that are being offered, you can conclude that the base price of the mansion will be $10 million. You will be getting a luxurious mansion with a big driveway along with activities like gym, yoga, a hot tub and a kennel for your pets. Along with this there are some optional upgrades available like extra bedrooms, lounge area, a cigar room, and an office with a master control terminal. There is also a trophy room along with a secure vault, which explains why the mansions will be so expensive.
GTA 5 Mansions Update and Michael DLC is launching very soon. This upcoming update will open up a new and exciting chapter for GTA 5 players, and will keep them busy till GTA 6 arrives.
Also Read:
If GTA 6 Performance Hits 60fps on Consoles, Would You Choose Performance over Quality?
PlayStation Store India End of Year Sale on PS5 Games and PS Plus Subscription-Grab the Best Deals
GTA 6 Footage Leaked in Rockstar’s Former Animator Demo Reel and it's Real
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Wall Royale Event-Get Free Rewards and Gloo Walls