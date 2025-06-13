GTA 5 Online DLC Money Fronts Launches June 17, 2025-Explore New Vehicles and Gameplay

GTA 6 release has been delayed by Rockstar Games to May 26, 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. GTA 6 release delay shattered the hopes of GTA 6 fans, who were expecting the game to come out in the fall of 2025, but Rockstar Games managed to keep the fans happy by dropping GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots. So, now that GTA 6 is delayed, the fans can shift their expectations to GTA 5 Online, which is due to get another GTA 5 Online DLC on June 17, 2025. The rumors were already hot about the new GTA Online DLC launching on June 17, 2025, and now Rockstar Games has validated the leaks with their post on Newswire about the new GTA 5 Online DLC that’s coming on June 17, 2025.

Rockstar’s Newswire elaborates on the GTA 5 Online DLC Money Fronts by saying “Take control of San Andreas’ biggest money laundering operation and clean up your criminal empire’s bottom line in Money Fronts — the latest GTA Online update arriving on June 17. Acquire iconic local businesses and use them to route earnings through a sophisticated and interconnected operation while hiding it from prying eyes.”

GTA 5 Online DLC- What’s in Store?

The screenshot for GTA 5 Online DLC on Newswire shows the business you can purchase in the game, and it’s the ‘Car Wash’ in Strawberry, Los Santos. The new business in GTA Online would be like the Nightclub business, where you can make use of your previous businesses that you already own.

Rockstar’s Newswire then goes on to say “With the help of longstanding associate Martin Madrazo, you’ll connect with new advisors who will help you accumulate new business ventures and launder your dirty money while also infusing your accounts with legitimate income. With some creative bookkeeping and a little elbow grease, you’ll end up further enriched and the taxman will be none the wiser.”

This reveals a new mechanic being introduced by Rockstar Games in this upcoming DLC, where you are required to do legal and illegal work at the same time. Next comes in line the business mission or the set-up mission for the Car Wash. There is a Caracara 4x4 in the next screenshot, and it is Brian’s car from GTA 6, which indicates the possibility of an Easter Egg. The Car Wash in Strawberry is your entry point in the game, and working there is the perfect vintage façade to conceal your illegal activity. This business is low profile but cash rich, and is prosperous enough without alerting the authorities, which makes it perfect for your money laundering operation. Owning the car wash will help you pull in passive income from your established criminal network, and it will also allow you to expand your holdings to include the smoke on the water dispensary and Higgins Heli Tours. You will get a boost in your earnings on your weed farm and air freight cargo with the help of these properties. These are the two businesses that you can purchase in single player, which refers to purchasing Smoke on the Water as Franklin and Higgins Heli Tours helipad as either Franklin or Michael. If you purchase the weed farm it will increase your Weed Farm income and purchasing the helipad or the helitours business will increase your air freight cargo from your hanger income. How all this will happen has been described by Rockstar Games as “Your illegal dealings through any of these establishments will attract attention and generate Heat. If it gets too high, you’ll need to lose the attention by playing the role of local business owner and managing the legitimate side of your operations to continue collecting passive income.” Heat here is a new mechanic that would be introduced by Rockstar Games in this upcoming GTA 5 Online DLC. So, you can do illegal work, but if the Heat gets high, you need to do some legal work in the game.

GTA 5 Online DLC- New Vehicles

GTA 5 Online new DLC will also bring some new vehicles just like the previous updates. This includes rides like the Karin Everon RS, Woodlander SUVs, and the Declasse Tampa GT muscle. Dispatch work for the law enforcement enthusiasts would be available on New Western Police Bike that comes bundled with the special summer highway outfit to match. Finally, the players will get police outfits and the police bike that can be purchased.

GTA 5 Online DLC- Gameplay Updates

GTA 5 Online New DLC Money Fronts brings a collection of gameplay updates and changes for the players. You can now add the missile lock on jammer to 50 more vehicles. So that makes it a total of 100 vehicles, as the last update also added 50 vehicles to the same gameplay. Some other improvements include delaying the global signal timer for Sell Missions in public sessions and disabling the Boxville Van delivery vehicle from Biker Sell missions.

Benefits for GTA+ Members

GTA+ Members will enjoy early access to new Överflöd Suzume supercar, the privilege of a second daily spin of the Lucky Wheel inside The Diamond Casino & Resort, and more.

