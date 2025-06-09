New GTA 6 Leaks Reveal Lucia's Kid, Jason’s Deadeye Ability and More

GTA 6 recently got delayed to May 2026, and this release delay news was a huge disappointment for the fans. Now, GTA 6 will officially launch on May 26, 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Rockstar Games tried to manage the hype for the game by quietly dropping GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game. Rockstar Games was surely successful in getting the hype back, as since the release of trailer 2 and screenshots new GTA 6 leaks can be seen again on the web. These new GTA 6 leaks reveal Lucia’s kid, Jason’s ability to slow down time, return of gore gameplay from RDR2, and much more.

GTA 6 New Leaks

GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, but the new leaks on the web reveal how powerful the game would be. GTA 6 Countdown has posted on ‘X’ that “This info comes from ‘GameRoll’ with a credible source that revealed Jason and Lucia’s full names in April before Trailer 2 was revealed in May.

Cut content/stuff not in the game:

- Prone ability was cut

- Dual wielding isn’t featured

- No full nudity scenes

Now, the new GTA 6 leaks reveal that GTA 6 will feature 700 plus enterable shops along with malls and skyscrapers with functional elevators. Also, there will be five story chapters in the game, with a 6 Star Wanted Level System. Weight loss and gain system is also expected to be a part of the gameplay, and this can also be inferred from the gym activity shown in GTA 6 trailer 2. The game could also feature a Relationship System for Jason and Lucia. The best part is that GTA 6 is expected to feature rectangular mini-map with pink waypoints. Character switch feature of the gameplay will feature a new option to have Jason & Lucia meet and switch between them instantly while doing activities or missions together. You would be allowed to carry only limited weapons in the game, but your car’s trunk can be used to store weapons. Also, GTA 6 will see the return of gore and dismemberment feature from the popular game Red Dead Redemption 2.

You have met Jason in GTA 6 official trailer 2, but no one knows that Jason will feature a special deadeye ability to slow down time and see weak points, and Lucia is also expected to feature a similar ability but it would be weaker than Jason’s ability. GTA 6 trailer 2 has shown a lot about GTA 6, but the leaks reveal that what is shown is only chapters 1-3 of the entire story, as chapter 4 and 5 are still under progress. In fact, Chapter 5 is being reworked and most of what was there has been cut-off for now. Underwater activities like scuba diving will feature treasures and secrets, and diving as an activity is the best you would have ever seen in any game. There are two missions where in one of them Lucia infiltrates a gang of bodybuilders, while in the other mission, the cops betray each other. Right now, eight characters from the story have been revealed, but the leaks reveal that Jason has a friend called Donnie described as a “freak” who works for Brian too. Most of you would be surprised to know that Lucia has a kid that appears at the beginning but doesn’t seem to have a major role in the story, but earler also there have been rumors about a kid being part of the game. The leaks also reveal that Vice City is the biggest city in GTA 6, and the shape of the map is not a Panhandle. Also, the leaks reveal that all the rumors around Lucia’s ankle monitor are fake, as Lucia’s ankle monitor doesn’t affect gameplay and she gets rid of it early in the game. The game will feature male and female strippers, and there will be no full nudity scenes. GTA 6 gameplay is being rumored to feature ‘no burglaries’, but you would be capable of robbing the stores.

Right now, what we know officially about GTA 6 is that the game is set in Vice City, and will feature two main protagonists Jason and Lucia. Apart from that a total of eight characters have been introduced in the game along with the storyline and some new locations on the map. GTA 6 leaks have already revealed enough about the game, but the fans need to wait for an official information from Rockstar Games in order to get the correct gameplay information on the game.

