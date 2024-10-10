GTA 5 Online Zombie DLC Launches on October 10, 2024-Double Rewards

GTA 5 Online Halloween Update was ghostly enough, and the update promises to entertain the players for one whole month. This week GTA 5 Online adds more spookiness to the game by bringing the zombies update to the platform. The New GTA Online Zombie Update will launch on October 10, 2024 and will be available through October 16, 2024. In the new update, the Zombies will take over the North Yankton in the new Ludendorff Cemetery Survival gameplay. Players will get a chance to earn Double Rewards and join a new Community Challenge with undead-themed prizes.

The town of Los Santos is trying to overcome a ghostly nightmare, where the ghosts are creeping through the streets in Ghosts Exposed, UFOs are filling the skies, and all this comes with a fantastic opportunity to earn 3X GTA$ and RP in a special Community Series challenge.

Missions

Photograph all 10 Ghosts to receive the new Ghosts Exposed Outfit plus the returning Ghosts Exposed Livery for the Albany Brigham

GTA+ Members will receive the Mummy Outfit for playing the Ludendorff Cemetery Survival

Weekly Challenge for the GTA 5 Online Update October 10 to October 16, 2024

Survive three waves in the Ludendorff Cemetery Survival mode without dying to receive the Gray Creepy Cat Mask and GTA$100,000.

Get 3X GTA$ and RP

Halloween Community Series

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

Ludendorff Cemetery Survival

Ghosts Exposed

Halloween Discounts

Get 50% off on Zombie Masks

Get 30% off on Albany Brigham, Albany Lurcher, Albany Fränken Stange, Chariot Romero Hearse, Declasse Tornado Rat Rod & LCC Sanctus

Gun Van Primary Discounts

50% OFF: Minigun

50% OFF GTA+ Members: Compact EMP Launcher

Salvage Yard Robberies

The McTony Robbery: Grotti Cheetah Classic (Top Tier)

The Podium Robbery: Classique Broadway (Standard Tier)

The Gangbanger Robbery: Albany Cavalcade XL (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles for the New GTA 5 Online Update

The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Obey Tailgater S - https://youtu.be/wkfHttV6lL0

LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Maibatsu Penumbra FF - https://youtu.be/nJCRUXqGCRI?t=1900… - Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row.

Test Rides

Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor Schafter LWB, Declasse Tornado Rat Rod, LCC Sanctus, Shitzu Hakuchou & Weeny Issi Sport

Luxury Autos: Declasse Impaler LX & Enus Paragon S

Test Track: Annis S80RR, Dewbauchee Rapid GT & Pfister Comet

Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Premium Race and Trials

Premium Race: Senora Freeway - https://youtu.be/nI74gETajcY

Time Trial: Up Chiliad - https://youtu.be/KULOo0ZGkiA

HSW Time Trial: East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach - https://youtu.be/juKtVbzvu70

GTA 5 Online Halloween Update for the week October 10th to October 16th 2024 will be available from today. The players can take part in all the missions and earn the spooky, ghoulish rewards.

