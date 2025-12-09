GTA 6 Announcement Expected Today, as GTA 5 Michael DLC Moves from December 9 to 10

There were some hot rumors that GTA 5 Mansions Update would launch on December 9, 2025, as till now Rockstar Games has released every single GTA Online Update on a Tuesday, and December 9 is a Tuesday. But this time Rockstar Games has changed the release date of GTA 5 Mansions Update to December 10, 2025, which is a Wednesday. Now, the fans are thinking that Rockstar Games has left an empty slot on December 9, 2025, for some big GTA 6 announcement. According to the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’ “Rockstar has mysteriously moved GTA Online’s Michael DLC from December 9 to December 10, leaving Tuesday with a high chance for a new announcement following the GTA 6 delay.”

Rockstar has mysteriously moved GTA Online’s Michael DLC from December 9 to December 10, leaving Tuesday with a high chance for a new announcement following the GTA 6 delay. pic.twitter.com/yPKcEdNJP8 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 7, 2025

GTA 5 Mansions Update- What the Hype is All About?

GTA 5 Mansions Update along with Michael’s DLC is one of the much-awaited updates in GTA 5, and the rumors around this update have been there for a long time now. Now, the big GTA Online Update is finally launching, and there is a lot of hype around the upcoming update. The new GTA 5 Update is called ‘A Safehouse in the Hills’ and it empowers the players to purchase mansions in GTA 5. Along with the mansions update, what came as a big surprise for the fans was Michael’s return to the game. The new trailer for the GTA 5 Mansions Update reveals a much older Michael and Amanda, but that DLC is what the fans wanted.

Rockstar Newswire says “More than just a personal monument to your criminal accomplishments, a mansion from Prix Luxury Real Estate features sprawling outdoor spaces and meticulously designed interiors with a state-of-the-art AI Assistant to aid with professional and personal tasks that maximize your potential.” So, you are getting a huge luxurious mansion in the new update along with a gym, yoga, a hot tub and a kennel for your pets. You can also purchase some optional upgrades to make your mansion suit your taste and status.

Is GTA 6 Announcement Expected on December 9, 2025?

Rockstar Games is highly unpredictable and no one knows what announcement might come up next. GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game and its delay to November 19, 2026, leaves some room for a new announcement on the game before the holiday season ends. This post by the user GTA 6 Countdown has mixed reactions from the fans. Some of them believe that this year there will no GTA 6 announcement, while some of them are hoping that December 9, being a Tuesday, they might get to see GTA 6 trailer 3 or some screenshots from the game. Some of them are even expecting that pre-orders for the game might start, but that’s a little early looking at the new release date of GTA 6.

Will Rockstar Games Overshadow their GTA 5 DLC Release with GTA 6 Announcement?

All of us know that Rockstar Games uses a smart marketing strategy for its releases, and looking at the past trends, it looks like they would never market their two popular products close to each other. Right Now, the hype is high for GTA 5 Mansions Update and they would not make an attempt to kill the hype by releasing anything on GTA 6 before the GTA 5 DLC’s release. GTA 6 is a big game, and it could overshadow anything that comes close to it. So, Rockstar Games would never release any announcement on GTA 6 before the release of the much-awaited GTA 5 mansions update.

Rockstar Games is very secretive about what they do, and no one ever knows what announcement might drop next. You just need to look forward to official confirmation from Rockstar Games in order to get the latest updates on their games.

