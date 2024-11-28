GTA Online Weekly Update Black Friday Deals and Winter DLC Teaser

A new GTA Online Event starts on 28th November 2024 and will run till the 4th of December 2024. The new event comes with some awesome GTA Online Black Friday Deals, offering players a chance to raid The Diamond Casino & Resort's vault, where diamonds are guaranteed in the final week of the heist challenge. GTA Community is trying to collect GTA$20 trillion by December 4, and out of this GTA$12 trillion has already been collected. This is also the Black Friday Week, as the day falls on 29th of November, and what makes this week exciting is the fact that Rockstar has been generous as it is offering 35 Black Friday deals and discounts to the GTA Online players. Black Friday deals in GTA Online bring major discounts this week on luxury vehicles, Properties, and more.
GTA Online Winter DLC Teaser
Rockstar Games has revealed a teaser for a new vehicle coming in GTA Online Winter DLC Update. The DLC update is expected to launch on December 10th, 2024, and the vehicle revealed is a Police Predator Boat, which can be unlocked for free. If the community makes $20 trillion with heists before the GTA Online Winter DLC release, then there is an opportunity to unlock a N.O.O.S.E outfit and the Police Predator boat in the game.
GTA Online Weekly Update Community Challenge and Main Highlights
- Complete The Diamond Casino Heist once to receive GTA$100,000 and The Diamond Strike Vest.
- Guaranteed diamonds in The Diamond Casino Heist.
- Log in to receive the Tan Turkey and Brown Turkey Outfits.
Returning Gameplay in the New Update
- Diamond Adversary Series
- Open Wheel Races
- Deadline
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Diamond Adversary Series
- Open Wheel Races
- Junk Energy Skydives
- Deadline
Get Discounts (50% Off)
- Benefactor Surano
- Buckingham Luxor & Luxor Deluxe
- Buckingham Swift & Swift Deluxe
- Buckingham Weaponized Conada
- Canis Kalahari
- Coil Cyclone II
- Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
- Emperor ETR1
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Imponte Deluxo
- Ocelot Stromberg
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
- Pegassi Oppressor
- Pegassi Toreador
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
- Vapid Bullet
Get Discounts (40% Off)
- Galaxy Super Yacht including Modifications
- Mammoth Avenger
- Mammoth Avenger Operations Terminal Upgrade
Get Discounts (35% Off)
- Hangar Properties including Upgrades, and Modifications
- Salvage Yard Properties
- B-11 Strikeforce
- JoBuilt P-996 LAZER
Discounts (30% Off)
- Arcade Properties including Upgrades, and Modifications
- Annis ZR350
- Mammoth F-160 Raiju
- Progen Emerus
- Truffade Thrax
- Übermacht Niobe
Get Discounts (25% Off)
- Benefactor BR8
- Declasse DR1
- Ocelot R88
- Progen PR4
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 40% OFF: Widowmaker
- 50% off the entire inventory for GTA+ Members
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The McTony Robbery: Pegassi Torero XO (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Declasse Vigero ZX (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Dinka Kanjo SJ (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Dinka RT3000 wrapped in the Warhawk livery - https://youtu.be/wkfHttV6lL0?t=3646…
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Karin Futo GTX - https://youtu.be/wkfHttV6lL0?t=2303… - Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor Surano, Canis Kalahari, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, Emperor ETR1 & Vapid Bullet.
- Luxury Autos: Överflöd Pipistrello & Übermacht Niobe
- Test Track: Canis Seminole Frontier, Obey 9F Cabrio & Vulcar Warrener
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Penaud Le Coureuse
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Taking Off - https://youtu.be/ZG92LRsSmJo
- Time Trial: Casino - https://youtu.be/3rSG6hHzCrQ
- HSW Time Trial: North Chumash to Palomino Highlands - https://youtu.be/lvNuDYgl4eg
Podium Vehicle Dinka RT3000 is normally $1.7 million and it would be a delight to try winning this in the Black Friday Week. The Prize Ride for the week Karin Futo GTX is $1.6 million, and to win this you need to place top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for 4 days in a row.
The discounts being offered in GTA Online Update for the Black Friday Week are just awesome, and the fans can try and win whatever they want from the new update. This new update will last for a week, but the discounts might be relevant for the weekend only, so the best way out is to grab whatever you want as early as possible.
