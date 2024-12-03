GTA 6 Trailer 2 in December and Release in October 2025 Says Fan Page

GTA 6 trailer 2 rumors are really hot right now, as a lot of fans are expecting that the trailer might drop anytime soon in December. Though recent fan theories like the Moon Theory have failed to deliver the trailer on the rumored date, but the fans are still hopeful that they would be able to get the trailer in the month of December. A recent post on subreddit goes like this “A fan page that revealed some shots from trailer 1 five months before release claims that the same source has informed them trailer 2 is coming out in December and the game is scheduled for October 2025”. So, the argument is, if GTA 6 trailer 2 is really going to drop this month, then where actually is the official info on the trailer.

The post is from a French Fan page, and this fan had first tweeted about Lucia being in prison in the first shot, and now this same fan page has given new information that GTA 6 trailer 2 will come out in December this year, and the game will finally release in October 2025. This actually coincides with what Take Two Interactive also confirmed to the fans that the release window for GTA 6 still remains Fall 2025. The fans are now talking about other leaks which revealed that Lucia might have a child that she abandons, but what most of the fans are looking forward in GTA 6 trailer 2, is some substantial information around the second protagonist of the game, Jason. There are also rumors about GTA 6 being inspired by the movie ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ and this also falls in line with the fact how Rockstar Games takes inspiration for building up the storyline for GTA games from some Hollywood movies. GTA Vice City was inspired by the popular movie ‘Scarface’ and GTA 5 was inspired by ‘Heat’.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 and Game Release in the Festive Season Could be a Good Marketing Strategy

GTA 6 fans also believe in the fact that console sales mostly pick up in the festive season, and Rockstar Games would definitely try to market the game in the festive season in order to capitalize on the opportunity. This would work most efficiently, if the game is marketed as a PS5 exclusive bundle with some kind of promotional offers for the fans. GTA 6 release window has definitely not shifted, so waiting for the festive season to launch the trailer 2 for the game looks like a good marketing strategy.

GTA 6 Trailer 1 Playlist Updated- Does This Indicate Trailer 2 Release?

Recently, Rockstar has updated the playlist in which GTA 6 trailer 1 was actually put by the company. This actually refers to some action taken by Rockstar behind the scenes, and the fans are hoping that GTA 6 trailer 2 might drop soon. YouTube allows you to either upload videos as public, which can be viewed by everyone, or you can upload it as unlisted, and such videos can only be watched if you have a link to it. This actually makes it private, where you can make certain changes like scheduling the release or something like that. So, whatever Rockstar intended to do, this action by the company has sparked some rumors about the release of trailer 2, as the fans now think that Rockstar might have uploaded trailer 2 video while updating the existing playlist.

Some of the fans hold a reverse opinion also, and they believe that this might be just another attempt by the company to create some kind of GTA 6 wave in the gaming community. Rockstar Games has been known for dropping hints before any kind of official release, and the fans are really hopeful that the new trailer for GTA 6 could surely launch in this week before the new GTA Online Winter DLC finally launches. GTA 6 trailer 2 release is overdue, and the fans are really getting anxious because of the delay in release. GTA Online Winter DLC is supposed to come out on 10th of December 2024, and before that or on that particular day, any kind of official information on GTA 6 by Rockstar Games would make the holiday season sparkling for the fans.

