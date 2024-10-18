GTA 6 Could Face Stiff Competition from the AAA Rival MindsEye

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game in the action-adventure genre of games and not even one day goes without any popular leak around the game. GTA 6 rumors can be found everywhere, be it the social media channels or the latest news on the web. In fact, the new leaks on GTA 6 are around John Cena being featured in the popular upcoming game, and these high expectations are what that have created the big hype around the game. So, while the GTA 6 fans are still speculating on the gameplay and features of the game, there is another rumor circling around the competition that GTA 6 might get from the upcoming AAA game MindsEye. The game has been developed by the former Rockstar Founder, and what’s most important to be noted here is the fact that MindsEye is a AAA game from the action-adventure genre, just like GTA 6.

MindsEye and GTA 6- What Makes them Competitive?

GTA 6 leaks have the power to drive fans wild, but Rockstar’s complete shutdown of any further information on the game since the release of its first official trailer shows a little possibility that some other power-packed game might steal the show. Once GTA 6 releases, it is definitely going to be compared with other games like Mafia 4, but MindsEye is being rumored to provide the toughest competition of all. The reason behind it is the fact that MindsEye is probably coming from former Rockstar President and Founder who left the company a few years back after a huge rift with the top management. We are talking about Leslie Benzies, whose studio @BuildARocketBoy is partnering up with @IOIInteractive, the creators of Hitman, as the publisher for their debut game, "MindsEye". The players can also Wishlist for the game at mindseye.game, and the link has been shared in a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘BuildARocketBoy’.

Here is the post:

We’re thrilled to announce our global publishing partnership for MindsEye with @IOInteractive, the creators behind the Hitman franchise.



We can’t wait to share our ever-evolving AAA universe MindsEye with the world.



Wishlist now: https://t.co/zCx3nEMIzW pic.twitter.com/fXRvDGz8Lo — Build A Rocket Boy (@buildarocketboy) October 16, 2024

MindsEye Story and Gameplay

The post also features several screenshots of the game MindsEye and the description of the game showacses it as a story driven, action-adventure which is set in a fictional near future Americana. The players get to play as a former soldier, Jacob Diaz, who is suffering from memory loss. The soldier is set out on dangerous and secret missions, where he needs to work on unlocking the secrets of his past in a world threatened by Artificial Intelligence, Hi-tech experimentation and political corruption. The game promises best cinematics, high octane driving, extraordinary combat techniques powered by the inputs given by the former Rockstar Director and his team, and all this sound too familiar. Doesn’t it? Yes, the features look very similar to the gameplay of GTA series games like GTA 6, which can also be defined as action-adventure games with a strong story driven narrative supported by a core gameplay that revolves around crime, drugs and robbery.

Here are some screenshots of the game MindsEye as posted by a user 'KINGJulien' on 'X'

BREAKING



Ex-Rockstar Games Producer Leslie Benzies studio @BuildARocketBoy is partnering up with @IOInteractive, the creators of Hitman, as the publisher for their debut game, "MindsEye"



Check out 7 brand-new screenshots from the game! (more in the first comment) pic.twitter.com/SW4KefRanV — KINGJulien (@KINGJulien15x) October 16, 2024

Just like GTA 6, the game MindsEye is also being promoted as an immersive game with mind bending and complex rich environments. Whether its ground breaking combat techniques or a captivating narrative to hold the story together, the game has it all. Also, the game would be available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

GTA 6 vs MindsEye- The Rivalry

The rivalry between the two games seems too evident as of now, as the two are very similar to each other. MindsEye like GTA 6 is also a AAA game which is set in an ever-evolving open world universe, and it would definitely carry some of the feel that GTA Series games offer to their fans. So, what do you think, will the game beat GTA 6 in any way? I believe that GTA 6 is unbeatable right now, and that is because of Rockstar’s expertise in making AAA games like the GTA Series Games, and most of the GTA 6 fans would think the same way. GTA 6 is till now the most immersive gaming solution, as promised by Rockstar and the company has never disappointed the fans when it comes to visuals, graphics and the story of any GTA series game. Every GTA series game comes with detailed fictional representation of the actual world, and this makes the fictional world very realistic and lively. GTA 6 is going to be even better with its detailed map, AI enabled NPCs and gameplay, and lastly the huge budget that has been backing the development of the game.

GTA 6 has been in the development for years and what makes it all the more powerful is the brand and experience that is carried by Rockstar Games. GTA series games have a complete world of their own and the fans would stick to GTA 6, as they know that the game will take them back to a familiar GTA world that is definitely going to be more expansive and realistic than ever.



