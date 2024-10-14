GTA 6 File Size is a Little More Than 200GB According to the Experts

GTA 6 is one game that has been in the news since the first leaks happened around the game. Since, then there have been continuous rumors around the gameplay, trailer 2 release date and the other features of the upcoming game. I have played enough of GTA Vice City and the game is absolutely fantastic, but what surprises me is the hype around the game, GTA 6. I personally believe that a huge gap between GTA 5 and GTA 6 is one of the main reasons behind the immense popularity of the game. Right now, the recent rumors that are keeping the fans busy are the file size leaks for the game. The rumors are that the file size for GTA 6 is 750 GB, but according to some experts that’s not true. Let’s try to analyze the correct file size for GTA 6, and make an attempt at solving the mystery.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Actual File Size- Experts' Opinion

GTA 6 game actual File size was tested by the game testers and they have revealed that the game file will not be as big as 750 GB. These rumors originated from the earlier leaks that GTA 6 will have a whopping 400 hours of gameplay because of its expansive map that includes three surrounding states apart from Florida. The thing that I find most interesting about GTA 6 is that it is being positioned in the market as the most immersive gaming solution that has ever been made in the past, and that definitely brings in a lot of promise with respect to the cutting-edge technology, visuals, graphics, exciting content and much more in the game. One thing is for sure about the game, and that is the presence of AI powered gameplay which introduces AI enabled NPCs in a GTA series game for the first time.

GTA 6 is definitely going to be a detailed game because of its GTA Online DLCs, expansive map, new missions, and a heavy 400 hours of gameplay, and this actually is worrying the fans about the hefty file size the upcoming game is going to carry. So, somewhere the fans are logical in their reasoning as some other games in the category similar to GTA 6 require a massive storage of 200 GB, and GTA 6 with its detailed gameplay and content would definitely need to push the boundary beyond 200 GB of storage requirement. Though what is fascinating here is that GTA 6 original leaks showed the file size to be somewhat around 80 GB, but according to me that’s a little difficult to believe. So, like most of the reddit users and gaming experts I also believe in the fact that the gaming size for GTA 6 would be somewhat around 200 GB, just like its competitors in the AAA games category. The game size file for GTA 6 is slightly bigger than GTA 6, but the game is being rumored to be an ever-evolving universe like GTA Online, and this could refer to continuous expansion with the help of new DLC content with a file size of additional either 50 GB or 100 GB. So, this also would leave the expected file size for GTA 6 at 300 GB, as compared to the original leaks around 80 GB file size which definitely did not include the optimization features and other gameplay aspects of the game. This argument clearly defies the rumor the file size for GTA 6 being a whopping 750 GB and this actually seems to be a bleak possibility in all respects.

Advertisment

Here is a post on 'X' by GTA 6 Intel about the GTA 6 File Size Being Under 200 GB:

The GTA 6 file size is expected to be ‘just under 200 GB.’https://t.co/pPy2NBVMjA — GTA 6 Intel (@GTA6Intel) March 2, 2024

Advertisment

Recently, the fans have increased expectations in terms of file size from contemporary open world games like Call of Duty and Red Dead Redemption 2, and with GTA 6 coming on premium consoles the fans can easily expand their SSD with some extra spend. The fact that makes this whole piece of information more interesting is that a larger file size exceeding 200 GB gives a sure shot indication of an impressive and detailed gameplay in GTA 6, as promised by Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 will offer content for single player gameplay as well as for multiplayer gameplay, and its immersive graphics, visuals and expansive map would provide a unique gameplay experience to the players. The game will have a big file size of around 250 GB to 300 GB, but the comforting part is that the rumors about the file size being 750 GB and being totally unmanageable have been proven wrong by the gaming experts.

Also Read:

Advertisment

GTA 6 Keeps the Core Gameplay of GTA Series and the Best of RDR2 (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Trailer 2 is Nowhere in Sight but its RDR2 Gameplay is Crazy (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Diwali Flash Sales and Diwali 2024 Event Calendar Launch (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX UMP X AK47 Ring Event-Win AK47 Unicorn’s Rage Gun Skin (pcquest.com)