Free Fire MAX Diwali Lucky Draw and Defend Against Dark Event-Win Gold

Free Fire MAX Diwali festivities are at their peak and what makes them more interesting is the daily launch of new activities according to the Diwali Calendar 2024. After the events Warm up for Diwali and Light vs Dark, Free Fire MAX brings you the events Diwali Lucky Draw and Defend Against Dark. The events have already been launched for the server and the players can celebrate Diwali with the events while grabbing some exclusive rewards like the M1873- Aura of Chaos gun skin, Free Fire MAX Gold, and a free Gloo Wall. Let’s dive into the details of the two new Diwali Events Diwali Lucky Draw and Defend Against Dark.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Lucky Draw Event

How to Participate in the Free Fire MAX Diwali Lucky Draw 2024?

The luck draw will run from 18 th October 2024 to 7 th November 2024 on the server.

Tokens can be exchanged for Lucky Draw chances to obtain exclusive premium items.

Alternative, you may also exchange tokens for Gold.

Everyday, there will be 1000 winners selected, Winners will be displayed under the Winners section the next day.

The item changes every 4 days.

Winners will receive the item in their in-game mail directly.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Lucky Draw Event- Missions

Daily Login- Claim 5 Tokens

Earn Token for each game played (BR, CS, Lone Wolf)

Free Fire MAX Diwali Lucky Draw Event- Rewards

M1873- Aura of Chaos- Exchange for lucky draw tickets to receive the prize (1 token= I ticket)

Exchange for Free Fire MAX Gold (1 token= 100 Gold)

Defend Against Dark- Win a Free Gloo Wall

The new Free Fire MAX event Defend Against Dark requires the players to complete certain missions in the game in order to Win a Free Gloo Wall in the game.

Defend Against Dark- Missions

Deal 20,000 damage (BR, CS, or LW)- Get 3 Light Display (User will be able to place secret presents which includes random amounts of loadout, gold, or diamond royale vouchers on the spawn island. Presents are available for 10 players only).

Deal 40,000 damage (BR, CS, or LW)- Get 3 Luck Royale Vouchers.

Deal 60,000 damage (BR, CS, or LW)- Get Free Gloo Wall- Light Fest.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Lucky Draw Event is already gaining huge popularity, as till now 8.779 lakhs tickets have already been submitted by the players. So, the players can take part in the two new Diwali Events for 2024 and earn all the exclusive rewards.

