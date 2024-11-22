GTA 6 Developer Says More to Come as it Wins the ‘Most Wanted’ Award

GTA 6 has won the ‘Most Wanted’ Game Award in the Golden Joystick Awards 2024. It has actually left behind its major competitors Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Civilisation VII, Hollow Knight Siklsong, and Ghost of Yōtei. Golden Joystick Awards actually are a gift from the fans, as this award show is voted by the fans, and is in its 42nd year of running. Rockstar’s upcoming entry is a real fan favorite and also one of the highly anticipated games for next year.

Advertisment

The game has been in development for quite a long time now, but the fact that makes it different from other upcoming games is the GTA Series legacy that comes with the game. One of the developers from Rockstar Games accepted the award on their behalf and he said “Thank you so much for this incredible award. Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. Obviously without their support, they are the most important thing for us and they mean a lot to us at Rockstar. There’s an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things so it’s a real honour to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone’s behalf. I wish more of us could be here. Thank you very much everybody and more to come. Thank you.”

So, the developer says that GTA 6 is absolutely mind-blowing and he also insisted on the part that there is more to come. This could be a reference to some screenshots coming next or some official announcement on the trailer 2 for the game. Another interesting event lined up for GTA 6 is the ‘Game Awards 2024’, where the game has been nominated for the ‘Most Anticipated Game’, and the award ceremony will take place on December 12, 2024. Anticipations are high for some major official announcement on this day from Rockstar Games, if GTA 6 gets the award. The other nominees for the award are Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE), Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo), Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom).

How to Watch and Vote for ‘The Game Awards 2024’?

Advertisment

The organizers for The Game Award 2024 have announced this year’s nominated video games across 29 categories. The nominations are picked up by a panel of journalists and influencers, but the fans can also cast their vote. Audience’s vote has a 10% share in the entire tally. The audience vote category consisting of 3 rounds of voting begins on December 2, 2024, and will close on December 12 at 2 am. The event will take place in the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, and will be streamed live on YouTube, in 4K, Twitch and Facebook Live.

GTA 6 is A Real Winner According to the Fans

Most of the GTA 6 fans believe that GTA 6 is the only game that deserves the award out of all the nominations in the Most Anticipated Game category. With respect to GTA 6 winning the ‘Most Wanted’ game in the Goden Joystick Awards, the fans on subreddit have posted “Like who else would've won it ? AC Shadows ?” and “Many awards to come once the game releases”. So, the anticipation for GTA 6 is high and the fans are really looking forward to more from the game in the coming days.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Hopes Are Alive with Rockstar’s Moon Obsession

GTA 6 Fans Would Love a Comeback of these 5 GTA 4 Features in the Game

Advertisment

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android