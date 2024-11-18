GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Hopes Are Alive with Rockstar’s Moon Obsession

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date theories have been in the news for a long time now, and what makes them special is the excitement of the fans. Rockstar Games has been completely silent on the overall scenario, and this actually paves way for the leaks and assumptions. Recently, Rockstar Games seems to be obsessed with the Full Moon, and this has sparked new hopes for the release of GTA 6 trailer2 in November only.

So, it all started like it always does in a perfect Fairytale, with GTA 6 fans discovering the picture of Moon in the Waning Gibbous Phase in the upcoming GTA Online Community Update announcement for December 2024. The picture showcases the moon in the Waning Gibbous Phase and according to the calendar the day falls on November 22nd, 2024. This rumor owes its origin to the teaser for GTA 6 Trailer 1 in the GTA Online Moon Festival Update. On 29th September 2023, Rockstar Games had teased the Moon Festival in GTA Online, where the moon in the picture was in the Waning Gibbous phase, and the date for that was shown as 1st December, 2023, and this was where the first official teaser for GTA 6 was shown to the fans. So, the fans are now hoping for some major trailer 2 announcement coming their way on the 22nd of November.

Rockstar’s Obsession with Moon- The Real Hype

Is Rockstar obsessed with the moon, or it’s just a subtle way of dropping hints around the release announcement for GTA 6 trailer 2? This question can only be answered by Rockstar themselves, but what makes the whole Moon theory popular is the hype created by the discovered links from the past. GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’ has posted “As November 22 approaches, more evidence of Rockstar’s obsession with the moon has emerged, as the song they picked for the GTA 6 trailer is titled “Full Moon Fever” and the lyrics say “I would wait for the moon” Do you think they’re teasing Trailer 2?” So, moon is everywhere, but where is the trailer?

As November 22 approaches, more evidence of Rockstar's obsession with the moon has emerged, as the song they picked for the GTA 6 trailer is titled "Full Moon Fever" and the lyrics say "I would wait for the moon"



Do you think they’re teasing Trailer 2? pic.twitter.com/VM4RgHrYw3 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 17, 2024

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Moon Theory and the Fans

GTA 6 fans just rock, as they still haven’t lost faith in the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 in the month of November. I would say, the hopes are not too high, but whatever hope they have, it is good enough to maintain a certain level of hype. Although a few fans still seem to be excited for the November 22nd rumored GTA 6 update and a post on subreddit by the user ‘immikesgf’, says “November 22 is the day Trailer 2 will be announced have a little faith a little faith! Everything is coming together exactly as we planned…” Most of the fans believe that a delay in GTA 6 trailer 2 release points to a delay in the release of GTA 6. No one knows whether it’s true or not, but going ahead if Rockstar Games does not come out with some official update on GTA 6 very soon, then there is a possibility that the game is still not ready for marketing. Let’s wait and watch what chapter unfolds next in the story before the final release of the game.

