GTA 6 Fans Would Love a Comeback of these 5 GTA 4 Features in the Game

GTA 6 trailer 2 hype is still alive, and will definitely not be over till the time Rockstar Games comes out with some real official information on the release date of trailer 2 for the highly anticipated game. A lot of GTA 6 fans have now lost hopes for the release of Trailer 2 in November 2024, and they are also expecting that the game might get delayed to 2026. But the demotivated fans are still ready to explore, like we earlier said, ‘fashionably irresistible leaks’ around the game. So, now we have found that some of the fans have already discovered the first mission in GTA 6, and they have also found where the mission would be set or located in the game.

Unfolding the First Mission in GTA 6

According to the leaks GTA 6 story would most likely start with a Restaurant Robbery. The first mission in GTA 6 would involve the two main protagonists, Jason and Lucia, robbing a Diner called ‘Hank’s Waffles’ in Port Gellhorn. The leaked three-minute clip of the game shows them holding up the diner and then escaping in a vehicle after the robbery. Players would be able to see a number of clips on the screen during the first mission, and these clips would give suggestions based on the controls and gameplay of GTA 6. These tips will appear when the players perform certain actions in the game.

GTA 4 Features that Should Make a Comeback in GTA 6

GTA Series games are popular and I have played a couple of them including GTA 5, which is certainly known for its excellent gameplay. I personally believe that GTA 4 is much better when it comes to story building and characters. Grand Theft Auto Series games have always been known for their gameplay which revolves around intense action coupled with a backdrop of drugs, robbery and crime. One of the features that I would really want GTA 6 to have, is a strong story driven gameplay. This doesn’t dilute the rich gameplay of other games in the GTA series, as every game has something unique to offer to its fans. Like GTA Vice City is known for its rocking 80’s soundtrack, that adds a feeling of nostalgia to the game. Similarly, GTA 4 is the only game in the entire series that has an addictive storyline, where the fans get immersed into Niko’s story till the end of the game.

Another returning feature from GTA 4 that is in desperate need of a comeback for the GTA series games would be a greater number of enterable buildings. Though GTA 6 is being rumored to have around 70% of enterable buildings, but what would actually be good to see is a character getting inside a café/restaurant to purchase some actual snacks or drinks.

GTA 4 had very realistic car driving mechanics, where while taking a turn, you would actually feel the weight of the car. This feature went missing in GTA 5, and it would be good to have some realistic car handling mechanics in GTA 6, and this would surely be marked as a comeback from GTA 4.

GTA 4 was released almost sixteen years back, but it was still a very realistic game for its time. Grand Theft Auto 4 featured a very interactive city in comparison to GTA 5, where the city was detailed, but only in a very cosmetic way. GTA 6 could feature a return of an interactive city just like the one we had in GTA 4, where your character had the ability to pick up random things and throw them at people.

Another realistic feature which GTA 4 had was disarming people without killing them in the game. You just had to hit them with the gun on their hands, and they would drop their gun. This feature looked extremely realistic, and it would be great to see a comeback of this feature in GTA 6.

GTA 6 hype is real, and the fans are really looking forward to a mix of some old and some new realistic features to make their appearance in the game. GTA 6 is definitely picking up some features from Red Dead Redemption 2, and this includes the most popular feature ‘shared inventory’ which is definitely making a comeback into GTA 6. GTA 6 release is much waited by the fans, and they really want to see the best features from all the past GTA Series games in GTA 6 along with some new, exciting features that will make the game a complete Rockstar.

