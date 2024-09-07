GTA 6 Exclusive Marketing Rights for PS5 Pro Hint at Trailer 2 Release

GTA 6 and PS5 Pro release has been in the news for a while now, and with the release window approaching closer for the two there is enough debate on the web over GTA 6 being compatible with the new age consoles in a perfect way. While some believe it is going to be completely compatible, some come from a different school of thought that doubts in the compatibility of GTA 6 with PS5 Pro. The players really need to decide whether they are going to play GTA 6 on PS5, PS5 Pro or the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. This decision is important, as Rockstar Games is definitely going to partner with either Sony or Microsoft for marketing GTA 6 with the trailer 2 release.

GTA 6 Exclusive Marketing Rights for PS5 and PS5 Pro

According to a XNZ podcast hosted by Colt Eastwood and a middle-aged gaming guy, the rumors are around Sony procuring exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6 marketing for their PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles. The podcast is about two hours long, but there is small part in the entire podcast where they talk about the game, GTA 6. They have actually revealed in the Podcast, that it was an expected fact that Sony would procure exclusive rights for GTA 6 marketing after the release of trailer 2. So, how does that impact the Xbox console customers? Xbox customers will get the game, but marketing rights have been locked by Sony, so it doesn’t impact them in any way directly. The only take away here is that with Sony using GTA 6, Rockstar Games would use the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro to help them market their system.

'GTA 6 Countdown' have also posted on the rumor about GTA 6 Exclusive Marketing Rights for PS5 and PS5 Pro

Sony is rumored to have secured exclusive GTA 6 marketing rights for the PS5 Pro.



PlayStation has teased the new console, which is expected to be revealed next week according to an insider. pic.twitter.com/yDHy8nTdz2 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 6, 2024

The Situation is a Win-Win for Everyone

The situation here is a win-win for everyone, with Sony paying Rockstar Games for exclusivity rights for their consoles PS5 and PS5 Pro, and Rockstar Games on the other hand getting promotion for their highly anticipated game when Sony promotes their console PS5 Pro on various channels. PS5 Pro is a highly powerful system and it is probably going to be one of the best consoles to run GTA 6. The game has not been announced for PC, but with the robust specifications announced for PS5 Pro, it looks like one of the best options to play GTA 6 right now.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 and PS5 Pro Release

The big rumor is that GTA 6 trailer 2 release and PS5 Pro release could coincide with each other. PS5 Pro release could happen on 9th of September, 2024, according to the leaks. So, would GTA 6 trailer 2 or screenshots release also happen at the same time? Seems like a possibility if the rumors for GTA 6 exclusive marketing rights for PS5 and PS5 Pro stand true.

Here is a post on 'X' by 'PlayStation Status' which confirm the rumors about PS5 Pro release happening next week

There has been a huge gap between the release of GTA 6 trailer 1 and some other credible official information release on GTA 6, and now seems to be the right time for it. Sony and Rockstar Games share a rich partnership history and looking at this exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6 for Sony looks like a big possibility. GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots could have been delayed in order to support this big business opportunity. Also, according to some leaks on ‘X’ by the user ‘Red Gaming Tech’, GTA 6 trailer 2 release might happen in the late November, a few days before the game awards.

This is what 'AlfaGames' Posted on 'X'

🚨| BREAKING NEWS



According to several insiders like RedGamingTech, Rockstar Games might be in an agreement with Sony to promote #GTA6 alongside the PS5 Pro.



He also mentions that the second trailer could be released a few days before The Game Awards, possibly in late November. pic.twitter.com/9GU5hW5Blu — AlfaGames (@AlfaGames__) September 4, 2024

What’s in Store for the PS5 Players?

PS5 and PS5 Pro players will be the only ones getting some exclusive content, or cars, cosmetics or an early access to GTA 6. The game will come on Xbox Series S and X consoles, but only PS5 and PS5 Pro players would get access to exclusive content on GTA 6.

GTA 6 exclusive marketing rights for PS5 and PS5 Pro is a great news for the PlayStation console users. If this marketing deal is a reality, then who knows what all would the PS5 and PS5 Pro players get as an exclusive reward for playing GTA 6 on their console.

